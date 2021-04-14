With the market for “Boys’ Love” (BL) dramas continuing to boom in Asia, the “Korean wave” is catching up with this trend. Despite the sensitivity surrounding LGBT issues, the first Korean BL series “Where Your Eyes Linger” was released online in May last year, followed by several BL shows within less than a year — including the hit drama “To My Star.”
Starring actors Son Woo-hyun and Kim Kang-min, “To My Star” tells the romance of a free-spirited superstar and a straight-faced chef. Since the nine-episode mini series premiered in January, the adorable couple has caught the attention of fans in Taiwan and many other Asian countries and, at the request of Asian fans, the entire series has been combined into a movie version, with the DVD hitting the Taiwanese market last week.
Meanwhile, three local BL dramas are currently airing in Taiwan, while LGBT video platform GagaOOLala’s new BL drama “Papa & Daddy” is set to debut on Friday next week, showing that the “pink economy” continues to thrive.
隨著「BL」劇（男男戀）在亞洲市場相繼爆發，「韓流」影視也終於跟上這股潮流。雖然同志議題在社會中較敏感，南韓的首部BL網劇《在你的視線停留》仍在去年五月推出，隨後不到一年有多部作品跟進——其中包括人氣影集《致我的星星》。
《致我的星星》由韓星孫宇賢、金江珉主演，是自由奔放的巨星和外冷內熱的廚師的故事。這部共九集的迷你網劇自一月開播後，這對可愛的情侶便吸引了台灣及亞洲各國粉絲的目光。為回應亞洲影迷要求，片商還將九集內容集結成電影版發行，DVD已於上週在台開賣。
同時，三部本土BL劇目前正在台灣熱映，同志影音平台GagaOOLala的新劇《酷蓋爸爸》亦將於下週五加入戰局，顯示跟同志題材相關的「彩虹經濟」持續升溫。
