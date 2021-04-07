A: I think that the air conditioning in Thailand must be working harder than anywhere else in the world.
B: Ha, yeah. Outside is so hot, you want to cool down as quickly as possible when you go indoors, so they must turn the air conditioning up full.
A: With it boiling hot outside and the air conditioning turned up so high indoors, it must be like being transported to the North Pole. It’s such a relief when you first walk into the room, but once you stop moving around, you’ll start shivering from the cold.
B: It’s the same in Taiwan. The temperature indoors is so different to outdoors. One minute you’re hot, the next you’re freezing. It’s very easy to catch a cold, or at least get a headache.
A: That’s why I always carry a long-sleeved top with me: It keeps me warm in an air-conditioned room and protects me from the sun outside.
A: 我覺得世界上冷氣最冷的地方是泰國。
B: 哈哈對耶！因為外面太熱了，一進到室內，希望趕快冷卻下來，所以冷氣都開得超強！
A: 外面多熱，裡面冷氣就開多強，簡直是穿越時空到北極！一到室內覺得很涼很爽，可是一靜下來，就冷到發抖。
B: 在台灣也差不多。這樣室內和室外溫差太大，忽冷忽熱很容易感冒，不然就是頭痛。
A: 所以我隨身攜帶一件長袖，在有冷氣的室內可以保暖，到室外可以防曬。
（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）
Boiling hot
The verb “to boil” refers to the action of a liquid when it reaches the temperature at which it bubbles and evaporates. Here, of course, it is just used to qualify the adjective to say that it is really, really hot.
