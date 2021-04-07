SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

I think the air conditioner’s on the blink (3/5) 冷氣機好像壞了（三）

A: I think that the air conditioning in Thailand must be working harder than anywhere else in the world.

B: Ha, yeah. Outside is so hot, you want to cool down as quickly as possible when you go indoors, so they must turn the air conditioning up full.

A: With it boiling hot outside and the air conditioning turned up so high indoors, it must be like being transported to the North Pole. It’s such a relief when you first walk into the room, but once you stop moving around, you’ll start shivering from the cold.

Patrons stand in a line to enter the Louis Vuitton shop at the upmarket shopping mall Siam Paragon in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 17 last year. 泰國曼谷的高級購物中心暹羅百麗宮內，顧客排隊等候進入路易威登精品店。攝於去年五月十七日。 Photo: AP

照片：美聯社

B: It’s the same in Taiwan. The temperature indoors is so different to outdoors. One minute you’re hot, the next you’re freezing. It’s very easy to catch a cold, or at least get a headache.

A: That’s why I always carry a long-sleeved top with me: It keeps me warm in an air-conditioned room and protects me from the sun outside.

A: 我覺得世界上冷氣最冷的地方是泰國。

B: 哈哈對耶！因為外面太熱了，一進到室內，希望趕快冷卻下來，所以冷氣都開得超強！

A: 外面多熱，裡面冷氣就開多強，簡直是穿越時空到北極！一到室內覺得很涼很爽，可是一靜下來，就冷到發抖。

B: 在台灣也差不多。這樣室內和室外溫差太大，忽冷忽熱很容易感冒，不然就是頭痛。

A: 所以我隨身攜帶一件長袖，在有冷氣的室內可以保暖，到室外可以防曬。

（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: