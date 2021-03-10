Japanese artist Yoshitomo Nara expands exhibits to southern Taiwan 奈良美智展本週開幕將加碼南台灣

Invited by the General Association of Chinese Culture (GACC), Japanese artist Yoshitomo Nara was originally set to hold an exhibition in Taipei, and to also attend the opening of the show in person on Friday. After the artist’s 14-day quarantine ended on Sunday, he surprised fans by announcing plans to expand the show to Kaohsiung and Tainan in southern Taiwan.

According to the GACC, Nara’s free exhibitions will take place at the Kuandu Museum of Fine Arts in Taipei National University of the Arts from March 12 to June 20, the Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts in July and the Tainan Art Museum later in November. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all shows will proceed under a “real-name” system.

Born in 1959, the 62-year-old artist is known for his paintings of young girls with piercing eyes. The exhibitions this time will feature the first overseas display of his painting titled “Miss Moonlight,” which made its debut at the Mori Art Museum in Tokyo last summer.

A sculpture entitled “Lucy” by Japanese artist Yoshitomo Nara is on display in Taipei on Jan. 17 last year. 日本藝術家奈良美智的雕塑作品「露西」，於去年一月十七日在台北展出。 Photo: EPA-EFE 照片：歐新社

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

受中華文化總會邀請，日本藝術家奈良美智原本將在台北舉辦特展，並將親自出席週五的開幕儀式。不過他週日在十四天的隔離期滿後驚喜宣布，特展之後將擴大舉辦至南台灣的高雄及台南。

根據文化總會，奈良美智的免費特展將於三月十二日至六月二十日間，在國立台北藝術大學關渡美術館登場。之後將於七月和十一月，分別移師到高雄市立美術館、台南市美術館開展。受武漢肺炎（新冠病毒，COVID-19）影響，所有展出將以「實名制」方式進行。

A promotional poster of Japanese artist Yoshitomo Nara’s Taipei exhibition featuring his painting entitled “Miss Moonlight.” 日本藝術家奈良美智的台北特展海報，圖為其畫作「月光小姐」。 Photo courtesy of the General Association of Chinese Culture 照片：文化總會提供

奈良美智一九五九年生，今年六十二歲，以眼神銳利的小女孩畫作而聞名。本次特展也將首度在海外展出他的最新畫作「月光小姐」，該創作去年夏天才在東京森美術館首次亮相。

（台北時報張聖恩）