Boyband reality shows ‘Youth with You 3,’ ‘Chuang 2021’ go head-to-head《青你3》、《創4》兩大實境秀正面對決

Following the huge success of the last two seasons, online video platform iQiyi recently launched Season 3 of its boyband reality show “Youth with You.” The new season is hosted by singer Chris Lee, while Li Ronghao, Will Pan and Lisa of K-pop group BlackPink serve as vocal, rap and dance mentors for the 119 trainees.

The top nine standouts among the contestants are set to form a boyband. Unlike previous seasons, however, iQiyi has recruited different types of trainees to increase the diversity of talent on the show, including the members of Produce Pandas, a five-piece “plus-sized” band. Since they don’t fit the standard physique of pop idols in showbiz, these big boys will surely add a little extra to the show.

As the survival show season begins, Tencent purposely aired its boyband reality show “Chuang 2021” a day earlier than “Youth with You,” with the two survival shows going head-to-head this year.

Lisa of K-pop group BlackPink performs at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California on April 12, 2019. 韓流女團BlackPink成員Lisa在「科切拉音樂節」演出，前年四月十二日攝於加州印第歐市。 Photo: AP 照片：美聯社

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

前兩季實境秀爆紅後，影音平台愛奇藝近日推出男團秀《青春有你3》。新一季節目由歌手李宇春主持，李榮浩、潘瑋柏及韓流女團BlackPink成員Lisa，分別擔任音樂、說唱及舞蹈導師，負責指導一百一十九名練習生。

從參賽者中脫穎而出的前九名，預計將組成男團出道。而和前兩季不同的是，愛奇藝刻意招募了不同類型的練習生，以增加選手的多元化，其中還包括男團熊貓堂的成員，這是由五位「大尺碼」男孩所組成的樂團，由於他們不符合娛樂圈流行偶像的身材標準，幾位胖小子可望為節目帶來一些特別的轉變。

隨著競賽秀賽季開打，騰訊視頻亦推出《創造營2021》男團實境秀，更搶在《青你3》播出前一天首播，兩大男團實境秀終於在今年正面對決！

(台北時報張聖恩)