Following the huge success of the last two seasons, online video platform iQiyi recently launched Season 3 of its boyband reality show “Youth with You.” The new season is hosted by singer Chris Lee, while Li Ronghao, Will Pan and Lisa of K-pop group BlackPink serve as vocal, rap and dance mentors for the 119 trainees.
The top nine standouts among the contestants are set to form a boyband. Unlike previous seasons, however, iQiyi has recruited different types of trainees to increase the diversity of talent on the show, including the members of Produce Pandas, a five-piece “plus-sized” band. Since they don’t fit the standard physique of pop idols in showbiz, these big boys will surely add a little extra to the show.
As the survival show season begins, Tencent purposely aired its boyband reality show “Chuang 2021” a day earlier than “Youth with You,” with the two survival shows going head-to-head this year.
Photo: AP 照片：美聯社
(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
前兩季實境秀爆紅後，影音平台愛奇藝近日推出男團秀《青春有你3》。新一季節目由歌手李宇春主持，李榮浩、潘瑋柏及韓流女團BlackPink成員Lisa，分別擔任音樂、說唱及舞蹈導師，負責指導一百一十九名練習生。
從參賽者中脫穎而出的前九名，預計將組成男團出道。而和前兩季不同的是，愛奇藝刻意招募了不同類型的練習生，以增加選手的多元化，其中還包括男團熊貓堂的成員，這是由五位「大尺碼」男孩所組成的樂團，由於他們不符合娛樂圈流行偶像的身材標準，幾位胖小子可望為節目帶來一些特別的轉變。
隨著競賽秀賽季開打，騰訊視頻亦推出《創造營2021》男團實境秀，更搶在《青你3》播出前一天首播，兩大男團實境秀終於在今年正面對決！
(台北時報張聖恩)
As the COVID-19 pandemic shows signs of slowing down, and having considered the Taiwanese medical system’s ability to cope, as well as the demands of business and trade, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), announced that, starting March 1, foreigners (including those from Hong Kong, Macao and China) holding valid residence certificates for Taiwan can enter the country without applying for permission in advance. However, they are required to present a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result obtained within three days before their flight, and home isolation after entry still
According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Labor, starting full-time salaries for university and junior college graduates in the last five years were highest in the financial and insurance sector, averaging NT$47,361, and lowest in the hospitality sector, averaging NT$32,990. Comparing different disciplines, average salaries among technology, media and industry-focused disciplines — physics, chemistry and Earth sciences — all broke the NT$50,000 salary barrier, while graduates of catering, tourism and civic and life services experienced the lowest salaries, averaging NT$31,163. Cross-comparison of different industries and disciplines shows that students must not only read the right disciplines, but also
I really want to take that class! (4/5) 我好想要加選喔！（四） A: Yesterday my roommate took me to sit in on one of the general education classes he’d selected, and good god! The teacher was great, I really want to take that class! B: Because the teacher was hot? A: Ha, there was that, but the main reason was the teacher’s ability to explain complex concepts in a very simple way, such that even a dunce like me understood! I was really impressed by her. B: It was the complete opposite for me. I took an inter-departmental elective class today, and discovered my ex was there. I was knocked for
I really want to take that class! (5/5) 我好想要加選喔！（五） A: Come on, get a move on. The class selection period is almost up. Open the Web page and get ready. B: Don’t rush me! The more you rush me, the more my hands shake. A: Look, the number of people signed up for the classes keeps jumping up, you have to choose them now. Here! Here! B: Not that one! You almost made me click on the wrong one. A: Sorry. The class you want is too popular. I’m more nervous than you are. B: Ha! Success. I never expected selecting classes would be more gripping than buying