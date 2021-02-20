SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Could you keep the noise down? 你別吵。 A: Oi, could you keep the noise down? I’m trying to finish my homework. B: Wow, you still haven’t finished doing your winter vacation assignment! You still have to hand it in. I finished mine before the Lunar New Year. A: I’m always like this, leaving things until the last minute. Even last year, when we were off until March, I only handed it in right at the end. B: And yet, I notice that you’re always the first to complete binge-watching a season, hehe. A: Oh, come on, they’re hardly the same thing, are they? B: But if