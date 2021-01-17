Chilly weather creates breathtaking snow-capped Alishan vista tinged with gold 美極了！阿里山冬季限定 遠眺玉山金粉雪坡

During the recent cold snap, temperatures at the 2,216m-above-sea-level Alishan Forest Recreation Area have plummeted to as low as minus 1 degree Celsius.

Former Siang Lin Primary School principal Huang Yuan-ming on Tuesday published several photographs on the “Alishan.fans“ Facebook page . Although there has not yet been any snowfall in the area, due to insufficient atmospheric moisture, there are still red leaves on the maple trees. The red leaves are complemented by a sea of clouds surrounding snow-capped Yushan in the distance, creating a picturesque wintertime vista. During sunrise and sunset, the sun’s golden rays wash over the snow-covered slopes of Yushan, creating a “gold dust” effect.

In his Facebook post, Huang writes that the timing of snowfall in the Alishan area varies from year to year, and he draws a distinction between the first snowfall of the season and permanent snow cover. The best time to view the sunrise is when there is a thick blanket of permanent snow cover, writes Huang, but he notes that not much snow has accumulated on Yushan this year, and after a few days of sunshine it will have completely vanished.

Snow-capped Yushan is surrounded by a sea of clouds, with red maple trees in the foreground. 圍繞雲海，山頂積雪的阿里山，前景有楓紅樹木。 Screen grab The Alishan.Fans Facebook Page 照片：翻攝漫步在雲端的阿里山臉書

Huang says that the last time snow fell on Alishan was in late January 2016. He says that when snow does fall it usually happens between late January and the Lunar New Year, when Alishan’s climate is at its coldest and there is more moisture in the air. Although there are no snow scenes at Alishan at present, Huang notes that the weather is good and advises that if people want to catch a glimpse of the “gold dust“ effect on Yushan’s snow-covered slopes, now is the best time to do so.

(Liberty Times, translated by Edward Jones)

阿里山森林遊樂區海拔兩千兩百一十六公尺，最近寒流報到，氣溫最低達零下一度。

A view of Yushan from the Alishan Forest Recreation Area. 阿里山森林遊樂區遠眺玉山的景色。 Screen grab The Alishan.Fans Facebook Page 照片：翻攝漫步在雲端的阿里山臉書

前阿里山鄉香林國小主任黃源明周二在臉書「漫步在雲端的阿里山」網頁表示，因水氣不足，未能飄雪，然而阿里山還有些許紅楓，搭配雲海、玉山積雪，在日出、日落時分，金黃色陽光灑在玉山積雪上，形成金粉雪坡美景，是阿里山冬季限定景色。

黃源明貼文指出，每年玉山降雪時間不盡相同，初雪是一回事、積雪又是一回事；對阿里山來說，玉山積雪是觀日出的加分賣點。「這次玉山的積雪並不多，在日照之下，沒幾天就會消失殆盡。」

黃源明表示，阿里山上次飄雪是二○一六年一月下旬，通常一月下旬到農曆春節，是阿里山氣候最冷、也較多水氣的時候，雖阿里山現在沒有雪景，但天氣不錯，如要看到玉山金粉雪坡景緻，現在是最佳時刻。

（自由時報王善嬿）