During the recent cold snap, temperatures at the 2,216m-above-sea-level Alishan Forest Recreation Area have plummeted to as low as minus 1 degree Celsius.
Former Siang Lin Primary School principal Huang Yuan-ming on Tuesday published several photographs on the “Alishan.fans“ Facebook page . Although there has not yet been any snowfall in the area, due to insufficient atmospheric moisture, there are still red leaves on the maple trees. The red leaves are complemented by a sea of clouds surrounding snow-capped Yushan in the distance, creating a picturesque wintertime vista. During sunrise and sunset, the sun’s golden rays wash over the snow-covered slopes of Yushan, creating a “gold dust” effect.
In his Facebook post, Huang writes that the timing of snowfall in the Alishan area varies from year to year, and he draws a distinction between the first snowfall of the season and permanent snow cover. The best time to view the sunrise is when there is a thick blanket of permanent snow cover, writes Huang, but he notes that not much snow has accumulated on Yushan this year, and after a few days of sunshine it will have completely vanished.
Screen grab The Alishan.Fans Facebook Page 照片：翻攝漫步在雲端的阿里山臉書
Huang says that the last time snow fell on Alishan was in late January 2016. He says that when snow does fall it usually happens between late January and the Lunar New Year, when Alishan’s climate is at its coldest and there is more moisture in the air. Although there are no snow scenes at Alishan at present, Huang notes that the weather is good and advises that if people want to catch a glimpse of the “gold dust“ effect on Yushan’s snow-covered slopes, now is the best time to do so.
(Liberty Times, translated by Edward Jones)
阿里山森林遊樂區海拔兩千兩百一十六公尺，最近寒流報到，氣溫最低達零下一度。
前阿里山鄉香林國小主任黃源明周二在臉書「漫步在雲端的阿里山」網頁表示，因水氣不足，未能飄雪，然而阿里山還有些許紅楓，搭配雲海、玉山積雪，在日出、日落時分，金黃色陽光灑在玉山積雪上，形成金粉雪坡美景，是阿里山冬季限定景色。
黃源明貼文指出，每年玉山降雪時間不盡相同，初雪是一回事、積雪又是一回事；對阿里山來說，玉山積雪是觀日出的加分賣點。「這次玉山的積雪並不多，在日照之下，沒幾天就會消失殆盡。」
黃源明表示，阿里山上次飄雪是二○一六年一月下旬，通常一月下旬到農曆春節，是阿里山氣候最冷、也較多水氣的時候，雖阿里山現在沒有雪景，但天氣不錯，如要看到玉山金粉雪坡景緻，現在是最佳時刻。
（自由時報王善嬿）
A: I might sound like an old fuddy-duddy, but look at that mother with her child on the seat over there. B: With both of them staring intently at their mobile phones? A: That’s right. I can’t help thinking that the child is not getting much mental stimulation, and that the parent should be trying to engage him somehow. B: How do you know the child isn’t reading something intellectually stimulating, or studying? A: You do think I’m old-fashioned. I get it. I just think the toys we had when we were young expanded our imagination and gave us the chance to run around
The toys we had when we were young (3/5) 我們小時候玩的玩具（三） A: My elder brother had a toy soldier called “Man of War.” It had a button on the back of the head. When you slid the button left and right, it would change the direction the soldier was looking. B: We had one of those, too. And I had a monster called “Stretch-o” made of green rubber covering a malleable material: you could stretch its limbs out really far, but they would always slowly return to the original shape and length. A: That sounds cool. I would have liked one of those, too. B: It wasn’t great, to be
The world finally says goodbye to 2020. To welcome the new year, CNN recently ran a report titled: “21 things to look forward to in 2021. . . if everything works out.” In the report, some highly-anticipated things worldwide include the Tokyo Olympics, which were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic but are now rescheduled for July this year. Oct. 1 will mark the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World in Florida. A number of new TV shows and movies are scheduled for this year, such as the long-awaited “Friends” reunion special set to air in March, and the new 007 film
Some key bus stops in Kaohsiung now let people waiting for a ride not just see their bus coming, but also “hear” it arriving. To make it easier for visually impaired people to travel by bus, Kaohsiung City Government’s Transportation Bureau said on Monday last week that it had finished installing 10 bus arrival audio announcement devices that can help city residents keep better track of their bus-waiting time and hail and board buses in good time, so that they can avoid missing the bus. The Transportation Bureau has installed 10 bus arrival time audio announcement devices at certain bus shelters