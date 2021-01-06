Jay Chou, G.E.M. and BTS become Taiwan’s most-streamed acts 周董、鄧紫棋、BTS 榮登 最佳串流藝人

With his new megahit “Mojito” and many other hits, Taiwanese “King of Pop” Jay Chou continues to dominate online music giant Spotify’s 2020 list, remaining the most-streamed artist in Taiwan last year. He was followed by Hong Kong singer G.E.M. and South Korean supergroup BTS at second and third spot.

The most-streamed albums of 2020 included “Outta Body” by E.SO, a member of Taiwanese group MJ116, “#osnrap” by singer OSN and “City Zoo” by G.E.M. “Miss You 3,000,” the theme song of hit drama “Someday and One Day” by rock band 831, was named the most-streamed song, followed by OSN’s “Without You” and Eric Chou’s “What’s Wrong” on the list.

Globally, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny was the biggest artist, amassing 8.3 billion streams last year, while his album “YHLQMDLG” was the biggest album worldwide. “Blinding Lights” by Canadian singer The Weeknd was the most popular song on Spotify’s 2020 list.

Singer Jay Chou performs during his 2019 world tour. 歌手周杰倫在前年的世界巡演上演出。 Photo courtesy of JVR Music International 照片︰杰威爾音樂公司提供

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

台灣流行天王周杰倫去年新歌《Mojito》爆紅，加上數十首熱門金曲，蟬聯線上音樂龍頭Spotify台灣最佳串流藝人寶座。而香港小天后鄧紫棋緊追在後，南韓天團防彈少年團高居第三。

頑童MJ116成員瘦子的個人專輯《靈魂出竅》，榮登去年專輯榜冠軍。高爾宣的《#osnrap》、鄧紫棋的《摩天動物園》分居亞軍、季軍。八三么樂團所演唱的神劇《想見你》主題曲《想見你想見你想見你》，是去年最佳串流歌曲。高爾宣的《Without You》、周興哲的《怎麼了》在榜上分居第二、第三。

在全球音樂串流方面，波多黎各饒舌歌手壞痞兔勇奪最佳串流藝人，去年累積多達八十三億次播放，同時他的專輯《YHLQMDLG》亦勇奪最佳串流專輯。加拿大歌手威肯所演唱的《Blinding Lights》，則是Spotify 最佳串流歌曲。

（台北時報張聖恩〉