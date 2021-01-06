With his new megahit “Mojito” and many other hits, Taiwanese “King of Pop” Jay Chou continues to dominate online music giant Spotify’s 2020 list, remaining the most-streamed artist in Taiwan last year. He was followed by Hong Kong singer G.E.M. and South Korean supergroup BTS at second and third spot.
The most-streamed albums of 2020 included “Outta Body” by E.SO, a member of Taiwanese group MJ116, “#osnrap” by singer OSN and “City Zoo” by G.E.M. “Miss You 3,000,” the theme song of hit drama “Someday and One Day” by rock band 831, was named the most-streamed song, followed by OSN’s “Without You” and Eric Chou’s “What’s Wrong” on the list.
Globally, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny was the biggest artist, amassing 8.3 billion streams last year, while his album “YHLQMDLG” was the biggest album worldwide. “Blinding Lights” by Canadian singer The Weeknd was the most popular song on Spotify’s 2020 list.
Photo courtesy of JVR Music International 照片︰杰威爾音樂公司提供
(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
台灣流行天王周杰倫去年新歌《Mojito》爆紅，加上數十首熱門金曲，蟬聯線上音樂龍頭Spotify台灣最佳串流藝人寶座。而香港小天后鄧紫棋緊追在後，南韓天團防彈少年團高居第三。
頑童MJ116成員瘦子的個人專輯《靈魂出竅》，榮登去年專輯榜冠軍。高爾宣的《#osnrap》、鄧紫棋的《摩天動物園》分居亞軍、季軍。八三么樂團所演唱的神劇《想見你》主題曲《想見你想見你想見你》，是去年最佳串流歌曲。高爾宣的《Without You》、周興哲的《怎麼了》在榜上分居第二、第三。
在全球音樂串流方面，波多黎各饒舌歌手壞痞兔勇奪最佳串流藝人，去年累積多達八十三億次播放，同時他的專輯《YHLQMDLG》亦勇奪最佳串流專輯。加拿大歌手威肯所演唱的《Blinding Lights》，則是Spotify 最佳串流歌曲。
（台北時報張聖恩〉
Taoyuan’s Pingjhen District is an area rich in old-time rural landscapes and imbued with the unique character of the local Earth God Shrine. Earlier this month, Pingjhen District Community Development Association director Wu Hsiu-chi invited Fan Yi-ting, a student at Chung Yuan Christian University, to produce colored pencil sketches of local landscapes for a combined calendar and tourist map. One hundred copies were printed and distributed for free within the district’s community care centers for the elderly, who were so delighted by the calendar that it “sold out” within just one week. Some have even asked for additional copies to be
The Legislative Yuan “cleared its stocks” at the end of the year by passing several important bills. Among them, a bill to amend some articles of the Civil Code, along with the Enforcement Law for Part IV, Family Law of the Civil Code, was passed on Dec. 25, lowering the age of majority from 20 to 18. Meanwhile, for the sake of equality, the minimum age of marriage for both men and women will be the same — 18 years old, which is no change for men, but it had been 16 years old for women before the amendment. A
A: I know we do this every year, but did you make any New Year’s resolutions? B: I don’t bother. I never follow through on them. They’re always too ambitious. It’s better to make moderate promises to yourself that you will be able to keep, rather than break them within the first week of the year. How about you? A: Just one, in light of the horrible consumerism we indulged in this week. I’m going to keep closer tabs on my expenditure. B: I think I’ll join you on that one. After our grand experiment in stimulating the economy, I think it’s
Let’s get a bucket and a mop and clean up (1/5) 我們一起帶水桶和拖把去幫她打掃（一） A: I just went to visit my grandmother. She lives on the second floor, with outside stairs leading from the street up to her front door and balcony. B: That sounds nice. I wish I had a balcony outside my apartment. I could have barbecues in the summer. A: It’s not all roses. The tiles on the stairs and balcony are thick with lichen. I almost slipped and fell twice. It’s a virtual deathtrap. B: That’s not good, especially since your grandmother lives on her own up there. A: That’s not all. When I went inside,