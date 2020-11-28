Photo: Pan Shao-tang, Liberty Times 照片︰自由時報潘少棠
Huang Ming-ying, a prosecutor from the Ministry of Justice’s Tainan City Investigation Bureau, was in the middle of investigating a case in June when he discovered that the suspect under investigation was keeping an owl as a pet. It transpired that the owl in question was a collared scops owl, which is categorized as a class-2 rare and valuable species under the Wildlife Conservation Act. Huang decided to expand the scope of the investigation. During a search in July, five radiated tortoises were also found in the suspect’s possession. According to prosecutors, the asking price for a radiated tortoise is NT$10,000,
We see a frail and elderly woman in a chair, her eyes downcast. She motions for the music to be turned up, a swelling melody from Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake, and with a little encouragement her hands begin to flutter. Then suddenly her eyes flash and she’s Odette the swan queen at the misty lakeside, arms raised. She leans forward, wrists crossed in classic swan pose; her chin lifts as if she’s commanding the stage once more, her face lost in reverie. The woman in the film is Marta Cinta Gonzalez Saldana, a former ballet dancer who died last year, the year
Late singer Whitney Houston has earned her third diamond-certified album, becoming the first black artist to achieve the feat, according to AP. The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced recently that Whitney’s 1987 second album, “Whitney,” has reached diamond status, which is equivalent to selling 10 million albums in the US. Diamond status is 10 times higher than platinum status. “Whitney” features four songs that topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart: the Grammy-winning I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me), Didn’t We Almost Have It All, So Emotional and Where Do Broken Hearts Go. Her self-titled 1985 debut album
A: Why are you so worried about the acceptance speech? B: I find any kind of public speaking really intimidating. I get paralyzed with fear standing in front of a sea of expectant faces. I can see it now: I’ll be shaking uncontrollably, my pulse will be racing and I won’t be able to stop my knees knocking. A: Think positive. Just remember to memorize your speech beforehand. B: I’ve already prepared a speech and committed it to memory, but I bet my mind will go blank if I’m ever called to actually deliver it. A: You’re overthinking it. You’re tying yourself up in