SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

充滿歷史文化（二） B: You might think of anxiety and tannin-tainted skin when you think of tea, but I think it’s a wonderful drink, steeped in history and culture. A: I’m not that big on it myself, but I know some people are really into it. B: I tend to think of tea like wine. There are so many varieties, and you can appreciate the subtle differences in flavor and aroma, and become a real connoisseur. A: Wine is more my thing. I know that, similar to grape cultivation in vineyards, tea production needs certain environmental conditions for the