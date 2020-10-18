Volunteer hairdressers trim elderly villagers’ unruly locks 全村沒有剃頭店！埔鹽鄉長揪義剪 百歲人瑞來理髮

In the remote Shibi Village in Changhua County’s Puyan Township, one quarter of the population is aged above 65 years old. With young villagers having moved out of the village, it has been left without a single hairdresser. This has meant that, to get their hair cut, villagers have to make a troublesome 5km trip to a downtown area. To solve the problem, Puyan Township Mayor Hsu Wen-ping partnered with volunteer hairstylists from And Hair Salon and on Monday held a free hair cut service at the village’s town hall. Nearly 100 of the village’s elderly residents took up the offer to get their hair cut, with even the village’s oldest resident — 102-year-old centenarian Shih Ho-cheng — lining up in his wheelchair to get his locks trimmed.

Shibi Village is located in the most south-westerly corner of Puyan Township and its residents are mostly engaged in the agriculture. Hsu says that due to the younger generation having left the village for work, the village’s hairdressers and barbershops one after another closed up shop, leaving the village without a single hairdresser for over a decade. On learning that And Hair Salon provides a free hair cutting service staffed by volunteers, Hsu paid an official visit to the hair salon, which immediately agreed to help out and dispatched eight of its stylists to the village.

Eighty-three-year-old female village resident Huang Tzu has been cutting her hair by herself for many years, which she said leaves her looking like a scarecrow. After getting her hair cut by a professional hairdresser, Huang said she feels revitalized and a full 10 years younger: that’s one satisfied customer.

Volunteer hairdressers cut the hair of the elderly residents of Shibi Village in Changhua County’s Puyan Township on Monday. 義工理髮師於週一，幫居於彰化縣埔鹽鄉石埤村的長者剪髮。 Photo: Chen Kuan-pei, Liberty Times 圖片：自由時報陳冠備

(Liberty Times, translated by Edward Jones)

彰化縣埔鹽鄉石埤村位處偏遠，全村有四分之一人口都是六十五歲以上，因年輕人口流失，當地連一間理髮廳都沒有，村民剪髮必須跑到五公里外的鬧區，相當不便。為此埔鹽鄉長許文萍結合雅頓時尚造型集團，於週一前往石埤社區活動中心舉辦義剪活動，吸引近百名長者來理髮，連石埤村最高齡的百歲人瑞，一百零二歲的施合成，也被家人推著輪椅來排隊剪髮。

許文萍表示，石埤村位在埔鹽鄉最西南角，村民多以農務為主，但年輕人多出外打拼，以致當地理髮廳相繼關門，已有十多年都沒有新的理髮廳營業。許文萍得知雅頓集團有在幫偏鄉義剪，因此前往拜會，立即獲得認同，還派出八名設計師義剪。

Puyan Township Mayor Hsu Wen-ping, foreground left, makes a thumbs up gesture with the residents of Shibi Village after getting their hair cut on Monday in Changhua County. 埔鹽鄉長許文萍（前左）與石埤村居民理髮完翹拇指稱讚，週一攝於彰化縣。 Photo: Chen Kuan-pei, Liberty Times 圖片：自由時報陳冠備

八十三歲的黃足女士說，多年來她都自剪，頭髮不免雜亂無章，這次有設計師剪，好像年輕十幾歲，也變得有精神許多，相當滿意。

(自由時報記者陳冠備)

A hairdresser cuts the hair of centenarian Shih Ho-cheng on Monday at Shibi Village in Changhua County’s Puyan Township. 一位理髮師於週一，在彰化縣埔鹽鄉石埤村為百歲人瑞施合成理髮。 Photo: Chen Kuan-pei, Liberty Times 圖片：自由時報陳冠備