Photo courtesy of Singapore Changi Airport 照片：樟宜機場集團提供
Photo: AFP 照片：法新社
The Mid-Autumn Festival extended vacation is a time when many people gorge themselves on food and drink. However, new medical research indicates that excessive consumption of sugar can increase the chances of the onset of depression. Returning to work at the end of the holiday coincides with the arrival of seasonal northeasterly winds, which bring overcast and rainy weather that can also affect people’s mood. Research published in the University of Kansas journal Medical Hypotheses indicates that excessive consumption of sugar can trigger a metabolic and inflammatory biological response, which has been linked to the onset of depression. According to the
The 2020 Nobel Prize season began on Monday last week as committees in Sweden and Norway name laureates in six prizes. The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was jointly awarded to Harvey Alter of the US, Michael Houghton of the UK and Charles Rice of the US for their discovery of the hepatitis C virus. The Nobel committee said the three scientists had “made possible blood tests and new medicines that have saved millions of lives.” Briton Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel of Germany and Andrea Ghez of the US received the Nobel Prize in Physics for their discoveries that have
Oscar-winning film directors James Cameron, Martin Scorsese and Ang Lee joined forces with movie theater owners on Sept. 30 in an appeal for financial aid. According to Reuters, in a letter co-signed by over 70 directors and producers to the US Senate and House of Representatives, they said that the COVID-19 pandemic has devastated the US film industry. The letter said that 69 percent of small- and medium-sized movie theaters will be forced to file for bankruptcy or close permanently, and without funds, “Theaters may not survive the impact of the pandemic.” As many as 93 percent of theaters saw their
A: That’s a lovely scene: a father having a game of soccer with his two boys. B: I think those are portable goal posts. They must have brought them with them. A: My dad used to take us to the park to play soccer when we were kids, but it was really just an excuse for him to kick a ball around. My brothers and I weren’t all that interested. B: These kids are really into it, though. Look at the concentration on that one’s face. I think he’s going to score. There’s no way the father can