SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

A: That’s a lovely scene: a father having a game of soccer with his two boys. B: I think those are portable goal posts. They must have brought them with them. A: My dad used to take us to the park to play soccer when we were kids, but it was really just an excuse for him to kick a ball around. My brothers and I weren’t all that interested. B: These kids are really into it, though. Look at the concentration on that one’s face. I think he’s going to score. There’s no way the father can