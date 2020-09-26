Thousands of Colombians protested on Monday against police brutality and government policies, 11 days after the death of a man at the hands of police sparked demonstrations.
Trade unionists and students led the rallies and marches, chanting slogans against police brutality, that culminated in clashes with police in the center of Bogota, the main protest hub.
Demonstrators threw stones at police officers, who responded with tear gas and stun grenades. Police said that 5,600 people participated in 142 protests, but by the end of the day, attendance seemed slightly higher.
Photo: Reuters 照片：路透
Bogota experienced several days of unrest after a 43-year-old engineer named Javier Ordonez died on Sept. 9 after being assaulted by two police officers.
After an 11-day break, students wearing masks took to the streets once more.
On Monday, a court ordered that the two officers, who have been charged with torture and aggravated homicide, be preventively detained.
Photo: EPA-EFE 照片：歐新社
During the protests that followed Ordonez’s death, security forces opened fire, killing 12 people. Investigations against several members of the force are ongoing.Thousands were also injured, including many officers, and dozens of police stations were destroyed.
Monday’s protests took place against the backdrop of a recent wave of massacres related to the conflict between drug traffickers and authorities, as well as the economic crisis created by the coronavirus pandemic.
(AFP)
Photo: AP 照片：美聯社
週一，在一名男子死於警察之手而引發示威遊行後的第十一天，哥倫比亞數千民眾對警方的野蠻行為及政府施政進行抗議。
工會成員與學生引領集會遊行，高喊口號反對警察施暴，最後在抗議的主要地點波哥大市中心與警方發生衝突。
示威者向警察投擲石塊，警方以催淚瓦斯及閃光彈回擊。警方表示，一百四十二場抗議活動有五千六百人參加，但到當天結束時，參加人數似稍有增加。
Photo: EPA-EFE 照片：歐新社
四十三歲的工程師哈維爾‧歐多涅斯遭兩名警察攻擊後，在九月九日死亡，這在波哥大引發了數日的動盪。
隔了十一天，學生們戴著口罩，再次走上街頭。
法院於週一判令，預防性拘留該二名被控施酷刑與加重謀殺罪之警察。
在歐多涅斯之死所引發的抗議活動中，維安部隊開火，造成十二人死亡。目前正對部隊數名成員進行調查。抗議活動中有數千人受傷，其中包括許多警察，也有十多個警局被毀。
週一抗議活動發生的背景，是毒販與政府當局衝突所引發的最近一波殺戮，以及冠狀病毒疫情所造成的經濟危機。
（台北時報林俐凱譯）
