Literary circles have been celebrating the legacy of late writer Eileen Chang, who would have turned 100 on Wednesday next week. Born in Shanghai, the legendary writer shot to fame in her 20s, and continued to write after moving to Hong Kong, and then the US, in the 1950s.
Chang is one of the greatest female Chinese writers, and her classic works include Love in a Fallen City, The Golden Cangue, and The Red Rose and the White Rose. Many of her novels, such as Lust, Caution, were adapted into films and TV drama series. Based on Chang’s novel Aloeswood Incense — the First Brazier, director Ann Hui’s Love After Love won acclaim recently at the 77th Venice International Film Festival.
Early this month, Ink Literary Monthly unveiled its plan to launch an “Eileen Chang literary award” honoring her achievement. In response, Ronald Soong, executor of Chang’s estate, said that the magazine did not ask for his approval in advance, adding that Chang never granted authorization to any award in her name.
Photo: CNA 照片︰中央社
(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
下週三是已故作家張愛玲的百歲誕辰，文壇近日盛大慶祝她留下的精神遺產。這位傳奇作家在上海出生，二十幾歲就聲名大噪。一九五○年代搬至香港，隨後移居美國，但仍持續文字創作。
張愛玲被譽為最偉大華文女作家之一！經典名著包括︰《傾城之戀》、《金鎖記》、《紅玫瑰與白玫瑰》……等作品。她的多部小說，例如《色‧戒》，亦曾被改編成電影或電視劇。導演許鞍華改編自《沉香屑‧第一爐香》的新片《第一爐香》，近日在第七十七屆威尼斯國際影展頗受好評。
本月初，《印刻文學生活誌》透露，將籌辦「張愛玲文學獎」以紀念她的成就。對此，張愛玲的文學遺產執行人宋以朗回應表示，印刻事先並未徵求他的同意，張愛玲也從未授權用自己的名義舉辦任何文學獎項。
（台北時報張聖恩）
1. literary adj. 文學的 (wen2 xue2 de5)
2. cangue n. 枷鎖 (jia1 suo3)
3. incense n. 香 (xiang1)
4. brazier n. 爐子、火盆 (lu2 zi5, huo3 pen2)
5. authorization n. 授權 (shou4 quan2)
