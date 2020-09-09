South Korean supergroup BTS made history again last week when its first all-English song “Dynamite” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 chart. BTS is the first Korean act to achieve this, smashing the record set by Psy, whose hit “Gangnam Style” reached No. 2 in 2012. The group also boasts a total of four No. 1 albums on Billboard.
Asked if BTS felt like they have begun to earn more respect from the US, the group’s leader RM told AP: “We definitely feel that!” The group just won the Best Pop, Best K-pop, Best Group and Best Choreography awards at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards. Bit Hit Entertainment, its management agency, also announced two BTS concerts in Seoul next month.
Meanwhile, the company has been granted preliminary approval for an “initial public offering” (IPO). Once going public, its market value will surge to 4.6 trillion Korean won (about US$3.9 billion), higher than the total value of Korea’s three biggest agencies: JYP, SM and YG.
Photo: Chung Chih-chun, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報鍾志均
(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
南韓天團防彈少年團（BTS）於上週再度創下歷史，首支全英語新單曲《Dynamite》空降告示牌百大熱門單曲榜冠軍，打破韓國歌手Psy在二○一二年，以神曲《江南Style》創下的亞軍紀錄。該團還曾四度榮獲告示牌專輯榜冠軍。
當被問及他們是否覺得開始在美國得到更多的尊重時，隊長RM向美聯社表示：「我們的確是這麼認為！」該團剛在今年的MTV音樂錄影帶大獎上，勇奪最佳流行獎、最佳韓流獎、最佳團體獎和最佳編舞獎。BTS的經紀公司Big Hit娛樂則宣布，該團下個月將在首爾舉行兩場演唱會。
同時該公司所提交的「首次公開募股」（IPO）計畫已通過初審，一旦成功上市，Big Hit市值將達到四‧六兆韓元（三十九億美元），比南韓三大娛樂公司JYP、SM、YG的總市值還要高。
(台北時報張聖恩)
1. dynamite adj. 很棒的、優質的 (hen3 bang4 de5, you1 zhi2 de5)
2. respect n. 尊重 (zun1 zhong4)
3. definitely adv. 明確地 (ming2 que4 de5)
4. preliminary adj. 初步的、預備的 (chu1 bu4 de5, yu4 bei4 de5)
5. approval n. 通過、批准 (tong1 guo4, pi1 zhun3)
Do you believe in ghosts? (5/5) 你相信鬼嗎？（五） A: I just thought of some other things you should avoid during the seventh lunar month. B: Oh, such as? A: Do not get married or start a new business during this inauspicious month. B: I see. I once read that you shouldn’t go swimming? A: Correct. We believe that evil spirits who have drowned might try to drown you while you’re swimming. B: Well, if you pay close attention to safety while swimming, you won’t come to any harm. A: 我剛剛想到其他一些你應該在農曆七月避免做的事。 B: 例如說？ A: 在這個不祥的月份裡，不要結婚或成立新公司。 B: 我懂了。我有一次也曾讀到說，這段時間你不應該去游泳？ A: 沒錯。我們相信溺死的惡鬼可能會趁你游泳的時候試著讓你溺水。 B: 不過，你去游泳時如果多注意安全，就不會出事啦。 （Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯） English 英文: Chinese 中文:
A: Since the gates of the underworld are still open, I’ve had to adjust some of my habits. I must remember to take in the laundry before nightfall, because hanging clothes could be worn by evil spirits to sneak into our home. B: Wow, you’re really hardcore. What other aspects of your behavior have you adjusted? A: Let me see. . . I can’t play loud music or use the vacuum cleaner at night for the same reason. B: Vacuuming at night? I’m glad I’m not your neighbor. A: 既然地下世界的門還開著，我也必須要調整一些習慣。我要記得在入夜前把洗好的衣服拿進來，因為掛著的衣服可能會被惡鬼穿上，然後偷溜進我們家。 B: 哇，你真的很認真。你還調整了哪些行為啊？ A: 讓我看看……一樣的原因，我晚上不能大聲播放音樂或使用吸塵器。 B: 在晚上用吸塵器？我真高興我不是你的鄰居。 （Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報章厚明譯） English
After two years of refurbishment, the Pingtung County Library reopened its doors on Aug. 28. Surrounded by the greenery in the Millennium Park in Pingtung City, the building has quickly become the city’s latest landmark. According to Pingtung Country Government Cultural Affairs Department, the new library, which positions itself as “our library,” has 700 seats and a collection of 400,000 volumes, increased from the original 150,000 books. The library uses RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) technology throughout its collection, and introduces Taiwan’s first smart shelf for book returns, in addition to the 24-hour drive-through book return system. Pingtung County Commissioner Pan Men-an says
Guided by ocean plankton fossils and climate models, scientists have calculated just how cold it got on Earth during the depths of the last ice age, when immense ice sheets covered large parts of North America, South America, Europe and Asia. The average global temperature during the period known as the Last Glacial Maximum from roughly 23,000 to 19,000 years ago was about 7.8°C, 7°C colder than last year, the researchers said Aug. 26. Certain regions were much cooler than the global average, they found. The polar regions cooled far more than the tropics, with the Arctic region 14°C colder than