Woman gets stuck on Bitou Cape trail 爬上鼻頭角賞美景 她卻懼高不敢下山

On the morning of Aug. 9, a woman in her 30s surnamed Chen went with her husband, whose surname is Shih, and four friends to the northeast cape area for a hike. Once there, they climbed up the “secret” Bitou Cape trail, known as the “northern Alangyi Trail.” When they started their descent, Chen became too scared to continue, because the rocks were spaced too far apart. Her friends tried to help but could not get her to climb down the mountain, so they were left with little alternative but to dial 119 and ask for the fire department to rescue her.

Several firefighters arrived and began helping Chen, with the use of ropes, to make a gradual descent down the steep mountainside. After she reached the trailhead, she repeatedly thanked the firefighters for rescuing her.

According to Captain Cheng Hsiang-huang of the New Taipei City Fire Department’s Sixth Emergency and Rescue Corps, anyone planning to go mountaineering should make sure they are in good physical and mental condition, and have the correct equipment, information and amount of food, as well as having taken adequate precautions for their own safety and for protecting the environment, before entering mountainous areas. He said that people should choose mountain terrain suitable for their own physical condition.

New Taipei City Fire Department rescuers guide a group of hikers down from the Bitou Cape trail on Aug. 9. 新北市消防隊員八月九日帶領登山民眾從鼻頭角小徑走下來。 Photo copied by Wu Sheng-ju, Liberty Times 照片:吳昇儒翻攝

The actual Alangyi Trail stretches from Nantian Village in Taitung County’s Daren Township to Syuhai Village in Pingtung County’s Mudan Township, and is one of Taiwan’s surviving ancient trails. However, the beauty of the “secret” scenery of Bitou Cape can compare with southern Taiwan’s Alangyi Trail because the trail runs along mountainous cliffs along the coastline, affording hikers views over the seaside “tofu rocks” carved out by sea erosion and tides, and to observe big whirlpools in the sea. It is for these reasons that people call this stretch the “northern Alangyi Trail.”

(Translated by Julian Clegg, Taipei Times)

三十多歲陳姓女子八月九日上午,跟著施姓丈夫及四名友人一同前往東北角一帶踏青,一行人爬上鼻頭角祕境的北部版「阿朗壹古道」後,準備下山時,陳女卻因岩石間落差太大,不敢移動,多名友人協助也無法讓她爬下山,只好撥打一一九請消防隊員幫忙救援。

New Taipei City Fire Department rescuers lower a woman surnamed Chen safely to ground level after securing her with ropes.新北市消防隊員在陳女身上綁上繩索,利用垂降的方式讓她安全回到地面。 Photo copied by Wu Sheng-ju, Liberty Times照片:吳昇儒翻攝

多名消防隊員利用繩索,以垂降的方式,慢慢地讓陳女攀爬下山,成功救援。陳女安全下山後,頻頻向救援的消防隊員道謝。

新北市政府消防局第六救災救護大隊大隊長鄭向晃呼籲,提醒每一位登山者,都該認真的做好自己身體、心理、體能、裝備、資訊、糧食、安全、環保的準備,才能進入山區活動。評估自己的身體狀況,再選擇適合的山域類型。

真正的阿朗壹古道,位於台東縣達仁鄉南田村至屏東縣牡丹鄉旭海村之間,是台灣現存的古道之一。但鼻頭角此處密境,因小徑貼著山壁及海岸線,可俯視岸邊因海蝕、潮汐所產生的豆腐岩及大漩渦景觀,景致足可媲美國境之南的阿朗壹古道,而有了北部版「阿朗壹古道」美稱。

(自由時報)