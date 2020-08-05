The long wait is finally over, as the Taipei Area reopens for large concerts. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, dozens of shows at the venue were forced to be canceled this year. After the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) relaxed its restrictions across public venues on June 7, applications to hold events at the multipurpose stadium are once again being accepted.
Singer Eric Chou will become the first to perform at the Taipei Arena as it reopens, bringing back his Deluxe concert tour with two shows on Saturday and Sunday. On Aug. 15, online retailer PChome Online will stage a concert at the venue to celebrate its 20th anniversary. Those who shop on the platform will have a chance to win tickets to the show, featuring A-lin, 831, MJ116 and many more artists.
This year’s Super Slippa summer music festival will also return to the Taipei Arena on Aug. 22 and 23. Held annually by Taiwanese supergroup Mayday, the festival, featuring over a dozen singers and groups, is set to rock the venue again.
Photo: Chen Yi-kuan, Liberty Times 照片︰自由時報陳逸寬
(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
長久的等待終於結束了！台北小巨蛋即將重新開放舉辦大型演唱會。受到武漢肺炎（新冠病毒，COVID-19）爆發影響，今年在該場館有幾十場演出被迫取消。中央流行疫情指揮中心自六月七日起放寬公共場所的限制，這座多功能體育館隨後亦恢復處理活動申請。
歌手周興哲將成為解封後首位攻蛋的藝人，「你，好不好」巡演再次回到小巨蛋，本週六、日一連熱唱兩場。線上零售商網路家庭為了慶祝二十週年，則預計於八月十五日，在此場地舉辦「PChome狂禮88演唱會」，超狂陣容包括A-lin、八三么、頑童MJ116等多組藝人，在該平台消費就有機會抽門票。
而今年的「超犀利趴」夏日音樂節，也將於八月二十二、二十三日再次唱回小巨蛋。這項由台灣天團五月天發起的年度音樂盛會，將有十幾組歌手及樂團輪番上陣，勢必再度嗨爆小巨蛋。
（台北時報張聖恩〉
1. restriction n. 限制 (xian4 zhi4)
2. public venue phr. 公共場所 (gong1 gong4 chang2 suo3)
3. application n. 申請的 (shen1 qing3 de5)
4. multipurpose adj. 多功能、多用途 (duo1 gong1 neng2, duo1 yong4 tu2)
5. retailer n. 零售 (ling2 shou4 shang1)
