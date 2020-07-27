EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: I’m planning a trip down south, want to join?

B: Sure, but where are you thinking of going?

A: Tainan. It’s been several years since I visited the city.

B: Me too. OK, I’m in — but won’t it be super hot this time of year? Actually, scrub that: Tainan’s always hot!

A: 我正在計畫去南部旅行，想要加入嗎？

B: 當然，不過你想去哪裡呢？

A: 台南。我上一次去台南已經是好幾年前的事了。

B: 我也是。好，那就加我一個──不過，現在去台南不是超熱嗎？算了，當我沒說：台南一直都很熱！

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: