A: I’m planning a trip down south, want to join?
B: Sure, but where are you thinking of going?
A: Tainan. It’s been several years since I visited the city.
B: Me too. OK, I’m in — but won’t it be super hot this time of year? Actually, scrub that: Tainan’s always hot!
A: 我正在計畫去南部旅行，想要加入嗎？
B: 當然，不過你想去哪裡呢？
A: 台南。我上一次去台南已經是好幾年前的事了。
B: 我也是。好，那就加我一個──不過，現在去台南不是超熱嗎？算了，當我沒說：台南一直都很熱！
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
As the summer vacation of elementary and high school students began last week, Taiwan’s leading convenience store chain 7-Eleven announced the opening of the world’s first Hello Kitty-themed store in downtown Taipei. Located in the city’s Ximending area, a popular spot among young people and foreign tourists, the pink store offers a variety of items from the cat’s creator Sanrio. Due to high competition among the convenience store chains, 7-Eleven started to open themed stores last year in order to boost business. The 70 ping (231m2) Hello Kitty-themed store is the chain’s 10th and largest themed store. After the original stores
A Turkish court on July 10 annulled a 1934 government decree that had turned Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia into a museum, opening the way for the sixth-century building to be converted back into a mosque. President Tayyip Erdogan, whose ruling AK Party sprung from political Islam, has said the cavernous domed building should revert to being a place of Muslim worship. Hagia Sophia is nearly 1,500 years old and served as one of the most exalted seats of Christian and then Muslim worship in the world, meaning that any change to its status will have a profound impact on followers of both faiths.
Last week, vintage machinery at Yichang Rice Mill purred back to life following the completion of a restoration project to return the historic mill in Tainan’s Houbi District to its former glory. Located in the district’s Jingliao Village, the mill’s machinery, constructed from Taiwanese cypress, reaches two stories high and dates back 90 years. Tainan City Government Cultural Affairs Bureau reached an agreement with trustees from the Liang family to open the mill to the public free of charge every Saturday and Sunday. Visitors to the mill will be able to learn all about rice and grain production and other aspects
Just days after rapper Kanye West announced his presidential bid on US Independence Day, his campaign specialist Steve Kramer revealed that West may be pulling out of the race. “He’s out,” Kramer told New York Magazine on the phone. West only qualified to appear on Oklahoma’s presidential ballot. West, previously a strong supporter of US President Donald Trump, tweeted his intention to run for president this year to challenge Trump. “I’m taking the red hat off,” the billionaire said in an interview, pledging to run the country like the nation “Wakanda” in superhero film Black Panther if elected. In response, Trump