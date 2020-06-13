Jade Mountain 3D map allows hiking from your desktop 上網就能欣賞玉山美景 國家公園推出3D圖台

Jade Mountain Main Peak route is a popular hiking track, but there are limited spaces available in the Paiyun Mountain Lodge, and it can be difficult to obtain one through the lot system: anyone wanting to climb up to the peak needs a bit of luck on their side. In order to make it easy for people to get more acquainted with the terrain in the Yushan National Park, the administrative office has put a 3D map app of the area, available for download, on its official Web site. When the app is downloaded and opened, it is possible to