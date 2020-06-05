A: Could you fetch me a knife from the draw?
B: Eek! Another cockroach! I think I’m about to have a nervous breakdown.
A: This isn’t working. I’ve kept the apartment meticulously clean this week. We need to find a way to deter them.
B: You’re right. I once read that cockroaches really hate citrus fragrance. Let’s try that.
A: 你可以幫我從抽屜裡拿一把刀嗎？
B : 咿！又一隻蟑螂！我覺得我快要精神崩潰了。
A : 這方法一點也不管用。我這星期都小心翼翼地維持公寓整潔。我們需要想辦法遏止它們。
B : 沒錯。我曾讀到蟑螂非常討厭柑橘科的香氣。我們試試看吧。
With the recent heavy rainfall and humidity, wild mushrooms have been shooting up in mountain forests and grasslands. In Nantou County’s Puli Township a man picked some unfamiliar fungi growing in the National Chung Hsing University experimental forest area along Nanan Road and took them home to cook. The result was that the whole family of five had to rush to hospital. For the sake of filling their bellies they almost lost their lives. It was truly a case of biting off more than they could chew. You hear many stories of people eating unfamiliar mushrooms and giving themselves food
The sudden sharp fall in greenhouse gas emissions recorded in the early part of this year may seem like an environmental blessing, a breathing space as the world fights climate breakdown. Skies clear of aircrafts and streets free of cars have encouraged the return of nature and brought visions of a cleaner world. Carbon dioxide emissions had fallen by 17 percent on average by early April, according to a definitive study published in Nature Climate Change on May 19, as a result of the lockdown measures put in place around the world to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, the unprecedented decline
People who chew on betel nuts are a high-risk group for contracting oral cancer. Betel nuts sold commercially, in addition to the areca nut — more commonly known as betel nut — usually also contain other ingredients including betel pepper, betel leaf, betel pepper vine, slacked lime and spices. Some people mistakenly believe it is these additives within betel nut preparations that cause damage to the mouth and throat. However guidance by the Ministry of Health and Welfare stresses that as early as 2003, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) had already proved arcea nut is a group