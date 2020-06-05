EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Could you fetch me a knife from the draw?

B: Eek! Another cockroach! I think I’m about to have a nervous breakdown.

A: This isn’t working. I’ve kept the apartment meticulously clean this week. We need to find a way to deter them.

B: You’re right. I once read that cockroaches really hate citrus fragrance. Let’s try that.

A: 你可以幫我從抽屜裡拿一把刀嗎？

B : 咿！又一隻蟑螂！我覺得我快要精神崩潰了。

A : 這方法一點也不管用。我這星期都小心翼翼地維持公寓整潔。我們需要想辦法遏止它們。

B : 沒錯。我曾讀到蟑螂非常討厭柑橘科的香氣。我們試試看吧。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: