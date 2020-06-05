Mayday keeps promise by staging online concert in May 五月天遵守「五月之約」 線上全球開唱

To keep its promise to fans, Taiwanese rock band Mayday held an online concert on Sunday, the last day of May. The surprise show, titled “Live in the Sky,” which took place at the Taipei Municipal Stadium, was broadcast globally on YouTube, Facebook and Line, with singers Jam Hsiao, Li Ronghao and Mao Buyi serving as surprise guests.

Established in 1999, Mayday is celebrating the 21st anniversary of its debut this year. Originally, the band promised at a 2006 concert to stage a show every May, and has kept its promise since then, except in 2015 due to the lack of a venue. “Who says there won’t be May Dating in 2020?” frontman Ashin wrote online last week, stressing that the gig would be available “in every city, every time zone.”

Earlier this year, in January, Mayday was lauded for donating 5 million Chinese yuan (about US$0.7 million) to the Wuhan Charity Federation for coronavirus relief efforts. The band will resume touring in August, starting in Singapore.

Mayday performs at an online concert pre-recorded in the Taipei Municipal Stadium.五月天在台北田徑場，為預錄的線上演唱會表演。 Photo courtesy of B’in Music / 照片︰相信音樂提供

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

為遵守對歌迷的承諾，台灣搖滾天團五月天於上週日，也就是五月最後一天舉辦線上演唱會。這場名為「Live in the Sky」驚喜演唱會，是在台北田徑場開唱，透過YouTube、Facebook、Line全球轉播。神秘嘉賓為歌手蕭敬騰、李榮浩、毛不易。

五月天於一九九九年正式成軍，今年將歡慶出道二十一週年慶。該團最初在二○○六年一場演唱會上，答應在每年五月開唱，除了二○一五年因缺乏場地外，一直遵守承諾。主唱阿信於上週在網路上寫道︰「誰說2020沒有五月之約？」並強調「每個城市、每個時區」要同步赴約。

五月天稍早在一月時，因捐贈五百萬人民幣（約七十萬美元）給武漢市慈善總會，以救助疫情大受好評，該團預計自八月起從新加坡重啟巡演。

(台北時報張聖恩)