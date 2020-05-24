B: Poor Spot. She’s really been in the wars.
A: Are you kidding? She’s having the time of her life, being waited on hand and foot.
B: Yes, and being taken around the neighborhood in a stroller.
A: She has a permanent grin on her face.
B: 可憐的小花，牠真的受了不少苦。
A: 你在開玩笑嗎？牠過得超爽的，每天都被無微不至地服侍著。
B: 是喔，然後還被放進推車裡，每天在附近被你推來推去。
A : 牠臉上還一直掛著咧嘴的笑容。
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
Chiayi County Yung Ching Senior High School student Lin Yu-hsien lost both parents when he was still very young, but relied on his own sporting prowess to represent his country in wrestling, and has now been given a President’s Education Award (PEA). Yu-hsien comes from a family of seven children, four of whom have received a PEA. Having lost their parents when Yu-hsien was still little, the family were looked after and raised by their maternal grandmother and uncle. They were a low-income household living in Taibao City. When Yu-hsien went to Taibao Junior High School, he started training in wrestling,
The Calgary Zoo will be returning two giant pandas on loan from China because a scarcity of flights due to COVID-19 has caused problems with getting enough bamboo to feed them. Er Shun and Da Mao arrived in Canada in 2014 as part of a 10-year agreement between Canada and China. After spending five years at the Toronto Zoo, the two adult giant pandas arrived at the Calgary Zoo in March 2018 with cubs Jia Panpan and Jia Yueyue. The zoo’s president, Clement Lanthier, said last week the facility spent months trying to overcome transportation barriers in acquiring fresh bamboo
Taiwanese high-school student Hsu Tzu-han has been reunited with her childhood Indonesian carer, Duwi, 15 years after they last saw each other. The two reconnected via a video messaging social media platform. Duwi, who lives in Surakarta city, known colloquially as Solo in Indonesia, worked as Hsu’s grandmother’s carer between 2000 and 2004. While Hsu was a first-year kindergarten student, Duwi’s employment contract came to an end, and she had to return to Indonesia. On Hsu’s fourth birthday, Duwi gave her a teddy bear as a birthday present. However, Duwi says she didn’t say goodbye to Hsu when she left Taiwan
A: I had a nasty surprise when I got home last night. B: Don’t tell me you were burgled? A: No, there were dark smudges all across the balcony. When I turned on my phone’s torch, I realized it was blood. A: 我昨天晚上回到家的時候，碰上一個恐怖的意外。 B: 你家被小偷闖空門了嗎？ A: 沒有，但是整個陽台上都是深色的髒污。我打開手機的手電筒功能後，才發現那是血。 English 英文: Chinese 中文: