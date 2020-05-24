EVERYDAY ENGLISH

B: Poor Spot. She’s really been in the wars.

A: Are you kidding? She’s having the time of her life, being waited on hand and foot.

B: Yes, and being taken around the neighborhood in a stroller.

A: She has a permanent grin on her face.

B: 可憐的小花，牠真的受了不少苦。

A: 你在開玩笑嗎？牠過得超爽的，每天都被無微不至地服侍著。

B: 是喔，然後還被放進推車裡，每天在附近被你推來推去。

A : 牠臉上還一直掛著咧嘴的笑容。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: