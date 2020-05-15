The Last Emperor, a 1987 epic biopic, was the first Western movie to be filmed in the Forbidden City in Beijing. The film is one of the most successful Chinese-themed movies ever, and the first to gross over NT$100 million (about US$3.3 million) in Taiwan. The digitally remastered version is hitting the screens today, with the 3D version available at selected movie theaters.
Directed by the late Italian director Bernardo Bertolucci, the film was based on the biography of Aisin-Gioro Puyi, the last emperor of China in the Qing Dynasty. Starring John Lone as Puyi, Peter O’Toole as his Scottish tutor, Joan Chen as the empress and Vivian Wu as the concubine, the movie tells the story of the life of China’s final emperor, Emperor Xuantong, who ruled until he was dethroned in 1912.
At the Academy Awards in 1988, the film won all nine Oscars for which it was nominated, including Best Picture and Best Director, as well as Best Original Score by composer Ryuichi Sakamoto.
Photo courtesy of Applause Entertainment Ltd 照片︰甲上娛樂提供
(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
一九八七年的史詩傳記電影《末代皇帝》，是首部在北京「紫禁城」拍攝的西方電影。該片是影史上最成功的中國題材影片，更是台灣首部票房破億（約三百三十多萬美元）的大片，數位修復版自今日起在台上映、3D版在少數戲院同步限量放映。
該片由已故義大利名導柏納多貝托魯奇執導，以愛新覺羅‧溥儀的傳記為基礎，也就是中國清代最後一位皇帝。卡司則包括尊龍飾演溥儀、彼得奧圖飾演他的蘇格蘭家教，及飾演皇后、妃子的陳沖、鄔君梅等人。故事講述宣統皇帝身為中國末代帝王的一生，他曾統治中國直到一九一二年被廢黜。
而在一九八八年的奧斯卡頒獎典禮上，該片橫掃所有入圍的九項大獎—包括最佳影片、最佳導演，音樂大師?本龍一等人並因此榮獲最佳配樂。
(台北時報張聖恩)
1. emperor n. 皇帝(huang2 di4)
2. Forbidden City phr. 紫禁城 (zi3 jin4 cheng2)
3. biography n. 傳記 (zhuan4 ji4)
4. empress n. 皇后(huang2 hou4)
5. dethrone v. 廢黜、罷免 (fei4 chu4, ba4 mian3)
