EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: I’m getting bored of eating instant noodles.

B: Me too. Let’s order a food delivery to ring the changes. I could murder a steak and fries with bearnaise sauce.

A: I was just dreaming about a big bowl of braised pork belly rice with a stewed egg and pickles.

B: Wait a minute, isn’t there a danger that we could infect the delivery person?

A: 我開始厭倦吃泡麵了。

B: 我也是。我們來點外送，換換花樣吧。我現在可以嗑掉一整塊淋上伯那西醬的牛排跟薯條。

A: 我剛剛才在幻想面前有一大碗滷肉飯，配滷蛋跟醃醬菜。

B: 等一下，我們會不會有感染送貨員的危險啊？

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: