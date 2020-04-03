Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts recently announced that it has canceled Crystal Boys, a classic gay-themed stage play by Creative Society. The two shows were originally rescheduled from March 21 and 22 to April 25 and 26, but in the end anticipation turned to disappointment.
The stage play is an adaptation of writer Kenneth Pai’s famous novel Crystal Boys. The story about Taipei’s gay community was serialized in the late 1970s and published in the early 1980s. The book is one of the earliest literary works dealing with LGBT issues in Taiwan, and it was adapted into a movie, a TV drama and, in 2014, a stage play.
The remake of the stage play was to celebrate the novel’s 40th anniversary. Pai, a 2003 winner of the National Award for Arts, said during an interview in February that bringing the story back to the stage would hold an even greater significance after Taiwan finally legalized same-sex marriage last year.
Photo: CNA
照片︰中央社
(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
受武漢肺炎疫情影響，高雄市的衛武營國家藝術文化中心近日宣布，取消「創作社」劇團推出的經典同志舞台劇《孽子》。兩場表演原本自三月二十一、二十二日，改期到四月二十五、二十六日，但最終期待仍化為失望。
該舞台劇改編自作家白先勇的知名小說《孽子》，是關於在台北市同志圈的故事，於一九七○年代末期連載發表，隨後並於一九八○年代初期集結成冊。它是台灣最先討論同志議題的文學作品之一，曾改編成電影、電視劇，二○一四年首次改編成舞台劇。
原本這次推出舞台劇，正好慶祝該小說出版四十週年。白先勇是二○○三年國家文藝獎得主，在二月的一場訪問中，他說在台灣去年通過同婚合法化之後，再度把小說搬上舞台更有意義。
（台北時報張聖恩〉
1. rescheduled v. 改期 (gai3 qi2)
2. anticipation / n. 期待 (qi2 dai4)
3. serialize v. 連載、連續 (lian2 zai4, lian2 xu4)
4. adapt v. 改編 (gai3 bian1)
5. significance n. 意義 (yi4 yi4)
