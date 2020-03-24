A : Were you left out of pocket after canceling your France holiday?
B : I was able to successfully cancel all of the hotel bookings because I didn’t pay for them in advance.
A : And the flight tickets?
B : That’s more complicated. I should be able to obtain a refund from the airline, but I need to telephone their office in Taipei.
A : 你取消法國假期，是不是損失了很多錢？
B : 我有成功取消假期中的所有訂房，因為並沒有事先付款。
A : 機票呢？
B : 那就比較複雜。我應該能夠從航空公司獲得退款，不過得先打電話到他們的台北辦公室。
Taiwan’s domestic tourism and hotel industries are suffering from the COVID-19 outbreak. However, campsites emphasizing their locations within the great outdoors, are bucking the trend. Bookings are stable and even on the up, with some sites reporting they are already fully-booked through to the Dragon Boat Festival. Those within the industry believe the reason for the increased interest is mainly because guests are able drive to campsites under their own steam, thereby negating the need to use public transport. Additionally, campsites allow guests to enjoy an entire day outdoors without the usual frenetic itinerary, dashing from one scenic spot to
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Twitter has ordered all of its staff around the world to work from home as of last week. According to AFP, Apple has also encouraged employees to work from home, and Google has restricted visits to its US offices, while Facebook closed some offices for “deep cleaning” after an employee was diagnosed with the coronavirus. As the demand for remote working continues to rise, the Financial Times’ Techdesk worked from home on Feb. 28 in an experiment to see whether this would work. The good news, the newspaper says, is that much of the technology supporting
Hollywood was in shock last week, with two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks announcing Wednesday that he and his wife Rita Wilson have been tested positive for the coronavirus. As the COVID-19 outbreak continues, Disney finally decided the next day to delay the release of the much-anticipated remake of Mulan — just hours after its European premiere. The live-action film was scheduled to open in the US next week, and the screening was previously postponed in Asia due to the initial outbreak. Originally, the epic, starring Chinese superstars Liu Yifei, Donnie Yen, Jet Li and Gong Li, was expected to be a
A: What do sea turtles eat? B: They feed on seaweed, sponges, mollusks and fish — including jellyfish. A: Jellyfish? I’m really scared of jellyfish. When I was little, I swam into a shoal of them while on holiday in France and was stung all the way up my arm. B: That sounds terrifying. A: 海龜都吃什麼啊？ B: 它們以海藻、海綿、軟體動物還有魚為主食——也包括水母。 A: 水母？我真的很怕它們。我小的時候，有一次去法國度假，游泳時直接游進一整群水母裡，全身上下，一直到手臂都被它們螫傷了。 B: 那聽起來也太可怕了。 English 英文: Chinese 中文: