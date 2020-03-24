EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A : Were you left out of pocket after canceling your France holiday?

B : I was able to successfully cancel all of the hotel bookings because I didn’t pay for them in advance.

A : And the flight tickets?

B : That’s more complicated. I should be able to obtain a refund from the airline, but I need to telephone their office in Taipei.

A : 你取消法國假期，是不是損失了很多錢？

B : 我有成功取消假期中的所有訂房，因為並沒有事先付款。

A : 機票呢？

B : 那就比較複雜。我應該能夠從航空公司獲得退款，不過得先打電話到他們的台北辦公室。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: