As of Monday, total compensation by non-life insurance companies to policyholders of COVID-19 insurance surpassed NT$20 billion (US$669.9 million), suggesting a loss ratio of nearly 500 percent, data released by the Financial Supervisory Commission showed.
A loss ratio — the ratio of losses to premiums paid — of more than 100 percent means an insurance product is not making money.
As of Monday, COVID-19 insurance policy compensation claims had reached NT$20.5 billion, an increase of NT$5.62 billion, or 37 percent, from the previous week.
Photo: CNA
The money was paid out to 571,000 policyholders, up 35 percent from a week earlier, data from the commission showed.
COVID-19 insurance premiums increased 1.7 percent from NT$4.06 billion a week earlier to NT$4.13 billion, as 4.45 million COVID-19 insurance policies had been sold to consumers, the data showed.
The loss ratio of COVID-19 insurance products stood at 498 percent, meaning that compensation was 4.98 times the premiums from sales of such policies.
As of Monday, 12.8 percent of all COVID-19 insurance policyholders had received compensation, the commission said.
The commission has approved eight insurers’ applications to use NT$9.94 billion in special reserves to write off their losses.
They are Fubon Insurance Co (富邦產險), Cathay Century Insurance Co (國泰世紀產險), Tokio Marine Newa Insurance Corp (新安東京海上產險), CTBC Insurance Co (中國信託產險), Chung Kuo Insurance Co (兆豐產險), Hotai Insurance Co (和泰產險), MSIG Mingtai Insurance Co (明台產險) and Nan Shan General Insurance Co (南山產險).
EASIER TRAVEL: Health officials said that while there has been a rise in travel, most people are spending only one to two weeks abroad, making PCR testing problematic A requirement that Taiwanese and residents should provide a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for COVID-19 to enter Taiwan is to end on Thursday next week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday as it increased the cap for inbound travelers to 40,000 people per week. “Although the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants [of SARS-CoV-2] are highly contagious, they do not lead to a surge in the rate of severe symptoms,” said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. “As such, restrictions on inbound travelers should be eased.” The purpose of requiring a negative PCR
Thirty-seven percent of children and adolescents hospitalized with COVID-19 had neurological symptoms, a study conducted by National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) found. Two of them had a stroke after developing encephalitis, the hospital told a news conference on Friday morning to promote COVID-19 vaccinations for children. NTUH Department of Pediatrics director Lee Wang-tso (李旺祚) said the hospital worked with more than a dozen other hospitals to established a reporting system for people aged 18 or younger who were diagnosed with COVID-19. Among the 1,163 cases in its database, 404 were hospitalized, 148 of whom, or 37 percent, exhibited neurological symptoms, including 13 cases,
INTERNATIONAL WATERS: Chinese aggression is on the rise, which concerns France, as it has territories in the Indo-Pacific region, Rear Admiral Jean-Mathieu Rey said The Taiwan Strait is international waters, and France would sail through it if it deems such action necessary, a French naval commander said in an interview with a Tahitian newspaper on Thursday. During the interview with the French-language Tahiti Infos, Rear Admiral Jean-Mathieu Rey, joint commander of the French Armed Forces in the Asia-Pacific, spoke about tensions between France and China, as well as France’s cooperation with Southeast Asian countries. Chinese aggression in the Indo-Pacific region is increasing, and Chinese military vessels and aircraft have frequently contravened international rules, he said. The issue is of growing concern to France due to its territories
‘FOREVER MISSED’: Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe had planned to visit Taiwan and address the legislature, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun said President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday ordered public institutions to fly the nation’s flag at half-mast tomorrow to honor former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was killed on Friday after being shot during a campaign event in western Japan. All Taiwanese flags at government buildings and public schools across Taiwan will be flown at half-mast for one day to honor Abe’s decades-long contributions to promoting bilateral ties between Taiwan and Japan, Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said in a statement. The move is also intended to show that Taiwan stands with Japan in firmly defending freedom and democracy, Chang said, adding