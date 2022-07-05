The COVID-19-related border control measures and the cap on the number of international arrivals are not being eased, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday as it reported 112 imported cases of the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 of SARS-CoV-2.
Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is CECC spokesperson, said a meeting was held yesterday morning in which the Cabinet decided that current border control measures would remain in place.
He said the main considerations were global COVID-19 cases increasing 21 percent last week, imported cases of Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 continuing to be detected and passenger flow being expected to increase during the summer, so the international passenger arrival cap would remain at 25,000 people per week.
Photo courtesy of Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport
The CECC would continue to monitor the number of domestic infections and severe cases, as well as healthcare capacity, when conducting reviews of border control measures, he said.
The “3+4” quarantine policy — three days of home quarantine, followed by four days of self-disease prevention — that all inbound travelers have to follow, which was implemented on June 15, would also continue, Chuang said.
Most neighboring nations had waited until their number of new cases fell from the peak to a lower level before loosening their quarantine measures, but Taiwan already loosened its measures on June 15, when daily local caseloads were still relatively high, so the center would need to observe the impact for a little longer before deciding if the quarantine rules can be dropped, he said.
The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday urged the CECC to exclude Taiwanese from the 25,000 people per week passenger arrivals cap, citing many overseas Taiwanese who would lose their right to vote in elections in November if they could not return to Taiwan before July 26 and complete their household registration.
Chuang said that maintaining the passenger arrivals cap is not motivated by electoral considerations and that only about 23,000 Taiwanese returned between June 1 and June 14, when there was no passenger arrivals cap.
After the cap was imposed, about 41,000 Taiwanese returned between June 15 and Saturday, he said.
CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, said genome sequencing of the virus samples collected from 182 imported cases, who arrived between June 9 and June 26, found that 112 were infected with the BA.4 or BA.5 subvariants of Omicron, or 61.5 percent.
Among the 112 cases, 95 were infected with BA.5 and 17 with BA.4, and so far a total of 238 cases — 202 cases of BA.5 and 36 cases of BA.4 — have been detected in Taiwan, Lo said.
Genome sequencing of virus samples from 476 domestic cases since May 1 showed that none of them were infected with BA.4 or BA.5, so the two new subvariants have not yet been detected spreading in local communities, he said.
However, the number of cases are increasing in Singapore and Japan due to local spread of BA.5, so the center advised people to wear a mask and frequently wash their hands when visiting other nations.
The CECC yesterday reported 23,045 new domestic COVID-19 infections, 73 imported cases and 69 deaths.
Lo said a one-year-old girl, who had encephalitis and pneumonia after infection, died of encephalitis four days after being diagnosed with COVID-19, adding that so far 21 children had died of severe illness, including seven with encephalitis.
TIMING: 'The CHIPS Act funding is crucial for us. In other words, if the act’s passage is delayed for too long, we will certainly need to adjust,’ chairwoman Doris Hsu said GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓) plans to start construction on a US$5 billion wafer fabrication facility in Texas in November, after passage of the US$52 billion Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) for America Act. The fab would be the largest of its kind in the US and one of the largest in the world, with a monthly capacity of 1.2 million wafers, GlobalWafers said, adding that the investment would be the first new fab in the US in more than 20 years and critical to closing a semiconductor supply chain gap. The world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier said the project, which
NOVEMBER ELECTIONS: The KMT urged the CECC to exclude Taiwanese from the arrivals cap, as they would lose their right to vote if they could not return by July 26 The COVID-19-related border control measures and the cap on the number of international arrivals are not being eased, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday as it reported 112 imported cases of the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 of SARS-CoV-2. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is CECC spokesperson, said a meeting was held yesterday morning in which the Cabinet decided that current border control measures would remain in place. He said the main considerations were global COVID-19 cases increasing 21 percent last week, imported cases of Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 continuing to be detected
Samsung Electronics Co yesterday commenced mass production of 3-nanometer chips that are more powerful and efficient than predecessors, beating rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to a key milestone in the race to build the most advanced chips in the world. South Korea’s largest company said in a statement that it was beginning with 3-nanometer semiconductors for high-performance and specialized low-power computing applications before expanding to mobile processors. By applying so-called Gate-All-Around transistor architecture, Samsung’s 3-nanometer products reduce power consumption by up to 45 percent and improve performance by 23 percent compared with 5-nanometer chips, it said. Samsung’s push to be first
Three to four tropical storms or typhoons are expected to hit Taiwan this year due to a weak La Nina effect in the northwest Pacific Ocean, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday, as typhoon season begins next month. Taiwan’s typhoon season generally lasts from July to September, with most typhoons occurring in August. Weather Forecast Center Director Lu Kuo-chen (呂國臣) told a news conference that a weakening La Nina is expected to have less of an effect on Taiwan. “The climate simulation we conducted, and those conducted by other meteorological agencies around the world, showed that the number of typhoons that