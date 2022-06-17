A panel of experts convened by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday unanimously recommended COVID-19 vaccines for children younger than five, the final age group awaiting immunization in most countries.
Formal authorizations for Moderna and Pfizer should follow soon, with the first shots in arms expected early next week, just more than a year and a half after the first COVID-19 vaccines were greenlighted for elderly people in December 2020.
In Taipei, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that the nation’s Food and Drug Administration is considering granting emergency use authorization (EUA) to the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for ages six months to five years.
Photo: Wang Yi-sung, Taipei Times
If approved, the center would ask the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to discuss the issue, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division.
Unlike regulators in other countries, the US FDA offers livestreams of its internal deliberations and its stamp of approval is considered the global gold standard.
Opening the discussion, senior FDA scientist Peter Marks said that despite studies showing that the majority of children have now been infected with COVID-19, the high rate of hospitalizations among infants, toddlers and young children during last winter’s Omicron wave of SARS-CoV-2 underscored an urgent need for vaccination.
Photo courtesy of the CECC
“We are dealing with an issue where we have to be careful we don’t become numb to the pediatric deaths because of the overwhelming number of older deaths,” he said.
“Every life is important and vaccine-preventable deaths are something we would like to try to do something about,” he said.
The US has recorded 480 COVID-19 deaths in the 0-to-4 age group in the COVID-19 pandemic — far higher than even a bad flu season, Marks said.
As of last month, there had been 45,000 hospitalizations in that group, nearly one-quarter of which required intensive care.
Ahead of the meeting, the FDA posted its independent analyses of the pharmaceutical firms’ vaccines, deeming both safe and effective.
Both vaccines are based on messenger RNA, which delivers genetic code for the coronavirus spike protein to human cells that then grow it on their surface, training the immune system to be ready.
Pfizer sought authorization for three doses at 3 micrograms given to children aged six months to four years, while Moderna asked for the FDA to authorize its vaccine as two doses of a higher 25 micrograms for ages six months to five years.
Both vaccines were tested in trials of thousands of children. They were found to cause similar levels of mild side effects as in older age groups and triggered similar levels of antibodies.
There are about 20 million US children aged four years and under. Although obesity, neurological disorders and asthma are associated with increased risk of severe disease among young children, it is not easy to predict severe outcomes. Data show that 64 percent of hospitalizations in those under five occurred in patients without comorbidities.
Children can also go on to contract multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), a rare, but serious post-viral condition. About 3 to 6 percent can experience long COVID symptoms for more than 12 weeks.
The FDA is expected to soon act on the panel’s recommendation, and the matter will go to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for a final say.
White House officials last week said the rollout of 10 million shots at pharmacies and doctors’ offices could begin as soon as Tuesday next week.
Taiwan’s FDA on April 17 issued an EUA for Moderna, at 50 micrograms per dose, for children aged six to 11, and on April 21 issued an EUA for the Pfizer-
BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, at 10 micrograms per dose, for children aged five to 11.
Inoculations of children aged six to 11 with the Moderna vaccine began on May 2, followed by the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on May 25.
Additional reporting by By Wu Liang-yi and Jake Chung
FURTHER EASING POSSIBLE: Border control measures would be relaxed carefully, but more policy updates might be announced before September, the health minister said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has reduced the quarantine period for all international travelers arriving in Taiwan after 12am on Wednesday to three days of home quarantine, followed by four days of self-disease prevention. It also announced revised rules for Taiwan-based airline crew, exempting quarantine for those who have received a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine more than 14 days beforehand. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that from 12am on Wednesday, according to the scheduled arrival time, all travelers — irrespective of nationality and visa status — arriving in Taiwan would be
CANCELED TOURS: The booster shot requirement for local tour groups will hopefully be dropped, Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai said Starting today, travelers can transit through the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport before flying to a third country, Taoyuan International Airport Corp (TIAC) said this week, after the transit service had been suspended for more than one year. The airport operator resumed the service after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Saturday further eased border control measures that were imposed to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The center has also lifted the ban on inbound passengers being picked up by friends and relatives at the airport. On Monday afternoon, the company conducted a drill to ensure that all stakeholders at the
TAIPEI INFORMED: The White House said that National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan voiced concern to diplomat Yang Jiechi about Beijing’s activities in the Taiwan Strait Top US and China officials discussed Taiwan, Ukraine and other security issues in Luxembourg, in the latest sign that leaders of the world’s two largest economies are trying to keep high-level communications open despite simmering tensions. The meeting between US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi (楊潔篪) on Monday “included candid, substantive and productive discussion of a number of regional and global security issues, as well as key issues in US-China relations,” the White House said in a statement, without elaborating. The meeting lasted for four-and-a-half hours, said a senior US administration official who briefed reporters afterward. The
OPEN DOOR: Taiwan is willing to engage with China in the spirit of goodwill, but on an equal basis and without political preconditions, Premier Su Tseng-chang said The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) yesterday denounced China for publicly threatening Taiwan at an international event, saying that it was tantamount to a declaration of war and flouted peaceful international relations. The council made the remarks after Chinese Minister of National Defense General Wei Fenghe (魏鳳和) earlier in the day said that China would “fight to the very end” to stop Taiwanese independence. In a fiery address to the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore yesterday, Wei said that Beijing would have “no choice” but to fight if attempts are made to “separate” Taiwan from China. “We will fight at all cost, and