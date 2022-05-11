South Korea’s new leader, Yoon Suk-yeol, yesterday called on the North to give up its nuclear weapons in exchange for massive economic aid, describing Pyongyang’s missiles as a threat to regional and global security.
Yoon, 61, who started work in an underground bunker with a briefing on North Korea, takes office at a time of high tensions on the Korean Peninsula, with Pyongyang conducting a record 15 weapons tests since January, including two launches last week.
The former prosecutor, who won the election by a razor-thin margin in March, said in his inaugural speech that he would consider sending transformative levels of economic aid to the North — but only if Pyongyang first gives up its nuclear weapons.
Photo: AFP
“If North Korea genuinely embarks on a process to complete denuclearization, we are prepared to work with the international community to present an audacious plan that will vastly strengthen North Korea’s economy and improve the quality of life for its people,” he said.
“While North Korea’s nuclear weapon programs are a threat not only to our security and that of Northeast Asia, the door to dialogue will remain open so that we can peacefully resolve this threat,” Yoon added.
However, the offer of “audacious” aid is a dud, analysts have said, as North Korea, which invests a vast chunk of its GDP into weapons, has long made it clear that it will not make such a trade.
The inauguration was held at Seoul’s National Assembly, with marching bands, soldiers in ceremonial dress and a 21-gun salute.
US President Joe Biden sent a high-profile delegation headed by Douglas Emhoff, husband of US Vice President Kamala Harris.
Japan and China also sent high-level representatives, with Yoon saying he wanted to mend sometimes fractious relations with regional powers.
“At a time when the rules-based international order is under threat, the strategic collaboration between Japan and South Korea ... is needed more than ever,” Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Yoshimasa Hayashi said after attending the inauguration.
DISEASE GUIDELINES: A category 4 designation would still require positive cases to quarantine, the only difference being the time frame for reporting diagnoses The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) would consider downgrading COVID-19 from a category 5 notifiable communicable disease to category 4 in July, when the nation’s border controls could also be relaxed, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday. COVID-19 was given the category 5 designation in January 2020, allowing the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to quarantine suspected cases based on the guidelines for communicable disease prevention. Taiwan’s latest outbreak might peak at the end of this month or early next month, after which daily caseloads would fall by two-thirds, Chen said, citing outbreaks in other countries. The center would
‘BITTER EXPERIENCE’: Although the Ukraine war would alter Xi Jinping’s calculations over Taiwan, it would not change his long-term ambition to invade the nation CIA Director William Burns on Saturday said that China is closely monitoring Russia’s conflict in Ukraine and that it is affecting Chinese leaders’ calculations over Taiwan. Burns, speaking at a Financial Times event in Washington, said the Chinese government had been struck by Ukraine’s fierce resistance to Russia’s invasion and by the economic costs Russia is bearing. “I think the Chinese leadership is looking very carefully at all this — at the costs and consequences of any effort to use force to gain control over Taiwan,” Burns said. However, he cautioned that it would not shift Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) long-term goals
The administrator of two Facebook groups has been sentenced to three months in prison for spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 situation in Taiwan. Hualien resident Yin Yuan-cheng (尹垣程), 37, has been managing the “Di Bar Central Force” and “Di Bar Base” Facebook groups since 2016, prosecutors said. Yin, who is Taiwanese, and his Chinese wife, Liu Hui (劉慧), have been spreading misinformation about disease prevention on the Di Bar group, they said. Other Facebook users have frequently filed complaints against Yin for targeting people who are anti-China and pro-Taiwanese independence, prosecutors said, adding that he opened more than 20 accounts under false names
TELEMEDICINE: From May 12, people who test positive using rapid test kits can report the results and have it confirmed by health professionals via the EUCARE app Starting on Thursday next week, people in home isolation who return a positive COVID-19 rapid antigen test result are to be counted as confirmed cases, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday. At present, close contacts under government-mandated home quarantine or self-initiated home isolation are required to take a more accurate, but more time-consuming polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test to be confirmed as positive. However, due to overcrowding at PCR test sites, people who return a positive rapid test result from next week can report it and have it evaluated by a healthcare professional using the EUCARE (健康益友) telemedicine app. Should