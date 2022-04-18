Twelve Ukrainian undergraduate and graduate students who have received scholarships are to arrive in the next few weeks, Academia Sinica said in a statement yesterday.
The “Taiwan Scholarships for Ukrainian Students and Scholars” were designed to help Ukrainian students and researchers come to Taiwan for an internship or a short-term visit, the academy said, adding that it covers a round-trip flight, accommodation and an allowance.
Of the 12 recipients, three were to arrive yesterday evening, while the rest are expected before the end of next month, said Meng Tzu-ching (孟子青), director of the academy’s International Affairs Department.
Photo: Yang Yuan-ting, Taipei Times
“We hope they can arrive quickly and resume their education and studies here, which have been disrupted by the war between Ukraine and Russia. We also hope that their visit here can lead to the development of long-term research projects,” Meng said, adding that their financial support could be extended if needed.
As of Saturday, 42 academics and 165 undergraduate and graduate students had applied for the scholarships, while interviews of applicants began in the second half of last month, he said.
The applicants’ information would then be forwarded to universities across Taiwan, he said.
The program has accepted students from a wide range of disciplines, from renewable energy and medicine to educational information and Sinology, Meng said.
One of them studies Nushu, a syllabic script derived from Chinese characters that was used exclusively among women in Jiangyong County in China’s Hunan Province, he said.
Undergraduate recipients would receive an allowance of NT$15,000 (US$515) per month, students enrolled in master’s degree and doctoral programs would receive NT$20,000, while academics with a doctoral degree would receive at least NT$66,950 per month, the academy said.
With additional funding from the Ministry of Science and Technology, Academia Sinica can also sponsor 15 academics for a short-term visit, it said.
In addition to Academia Sinica’s scholarships for Ukrainians, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Education and National Taipei University also offer grants to Ukrainian academics and students.
Interested applicants can visit tinyurl.com/ya95ga6m for more information.
Separately yesterday, Tunghai University in central Taiwan said that it would accommodate 18 Ukrainian students to show its support for the country amid Russia’s invasion.
The university said it had originally planned to support 10 Ukrainian students to study and live in Taiwan for four years, using a NT$16 million donation that it had received from a local foundation.
However, since more than 30 students have shown an interest, the school decided to admit 18 students first, with Tunghai University president Chang Kuo-en (張國恩) pledging to help them as much as possible, it said.
Among the first batch of students, 11 would seek a bachelor’s degree, six a master’s and one a doctorate, the university said, adding that the doctoral student, who speaks fluent Chinese, might study politics.
The other students should receive Mandarin training before enrolling in departments such as foreign languages, finance and business administration, it added.
The 18 students are in Warsaw and could arrive in Taiwan by the end of this month, it said.
Additional reporting by CNA
DAILY CASES SURPASS 1,000: People should continue living their life as usual, as only two among this year’s 6,543 local cases had severe symptoms, the CECC said Taiwan’s local COVID-19 case count might reach 10,000 per day and a cummulative total of more than 1 million Taiwanese might be infected by the end of the month, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), said yesterday, as the nation posted a daily record of 1,209 new domestic cases. Chen said that rather than suppressing the spread of the ongoing outbreak involving the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the nation should strive to reduce its damage, as Omicron cases usually have mild or no symptoms. The means to that end should be raising
‘SCALING UP’: A Swedish and European delegation emphasized their unified support for Taiwan, calling their visit a signal across the Strait of support from Europe to Taiwan A delegation of six high-ranking US lawmakers yesterday arrived in Taipei for a one-day visit as part of their Asia tour. US Senator Lindsey Graham, who is ranking member of the US Senate Budget Committee, is leading the delegation, which also includes US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Robert Menendez, a Democrat, and Republican senators Richard Burr, Ben Sasse and Rob Portman. Republican Representative Ronny Jackson is the only US House of Representatives member on the visit. Burr is ranking member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, while Portman is ranking member of the Senate Homeland Security Committee. The group touched
FREEING UP BEDS: The shift to home quarantine came as the nation reported its second-highest daily increase this year and signed a contract for more treatment drugs New Taipei City residents aged 65 or younger who contract COVID-19, but are asymptomatic or have only mild symptoms can now quarantine at home, the New Taipei City Government said yesterday, as it adopted a new Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) protocol on a trial basis. The announcement came as the center yesterday reported 439 new domestic cases, the second-highest daily increase this year. Given the “shockingly high” transmission rate of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, and that most of those infected only have mild or no symptoms, the city is asking people who meet certain conditions to quarantine at home, New
HERBAL FORMULA: A health official said NRICM101, a Chinese traditional medicine, would be available via a prescription for people who have no or mild symptoms The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported a record single-day high of 744 local COVID-19 infections and 189 imported cases, and said that a Taiwan-developed traditional herbal formula — Taiwan Chingguan Yihau (NRICM101) — would be offered to people with mild symptoms who apply for it. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the most domestic cases were reported in New Taipei City (264 cases), followed by Taipei (141 cases), Taoyuan (65 cases), Keelung (56 cases), Kaohsiung (50 cases), Hualien County (48 cases), Taichung (23 cases), Hsinchu County (23 cases), and one to