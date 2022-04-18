Ukrainian scholarship students arriving in Taiwan

HELPING HAND: As of Saturday, 42 academics and 165 students had applied for the scholarships, which would cover a round-trip flight, accommodation and an allowance

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





Twelve Ukrainian undergraduate and graduate students who have received scholarships are to arrive in the next few weeks, Academia Sinica said in a statement yesterday.

The “Taiwan Scholarships for Ukrainian Students and Scholars” were designed to help Ukrainian students and researchers come to Taiwan for an internship or a short-term visit, the academy said, adding that it covers a round-trip flight, accommodation and an allowance.

Of the 12 recipients, three were to arrive yesterday evening, while the rest are expected before the end of next month, said Meng Tzu-ching (孟子青), director of the academy’s International Affairs Department.

The entrance to Academia Sinica in Taipei’s Nangang District is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Yang Yuan-ting, Taipei Times

“We hope they can arrive quickly and resume their education and studies here, which have been disrupted by the war between Ukraine and Russia. We also hope that their visit here can lead to the development of long-term research projects,” Meng said, adding that their financial support could be extended if needed.

As of Saturday, 42 academics and 165 undergraduate and graduate students had applied for the scholarships, while interviews of applicants began in the second half of last month, he said.

The applicants’ information would then be forwarded to universities across Taiwan, he said.

The program has accepted students from a wide range of disciplines, from renewable energy and medicine to educational information and Sinology, Meng said.

One of them studies Nushu, a syllabic script derived from Chinese characters that was used exclusively among women in Jiangyong County in China’s Hunan Province, he said.

Undergraduate recipients would receive an allowance of NT$15,000 (US$515) per month, students enrolled in master’s degree and doctoral programs would receive NT$20,000, while academics with a doctoral degree would receive at least NT$66,950 per month, the academy said.

With additional funding from the Ministry of Science and Technology, Academia Sinica can also sponsor 15 academics for a short-term visit, it said.

In addition to Academia Sinica’s scholarships for Ukrainians, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Education and National Taipei University also offer grants to Ukrainian academics and students.

Interested applicants can visit tinyurl.com/ya95ga6m for more information.

Separately yesterday, Tunghai University in central Taiwan said that it would accommodate 18 Ukrainian students to show its support for the country amid Russia’s invasion.

The university said it had originally planned to support 10 Ukrainian students to study and live in Taiwan for four years, using a NT$16 million donation that it had received from a local foundation.

However, since more than 30 students have shown an interest, the school decided to admit 18 students first, with Tunghai University president Chang Kuo-en (張國恩) pledging to help them as much as possible, it said.

Among the first batch of students, 11 would seek a bachelor’s degree, six a master’s and one a doctorate, the university said, adding that the doctoral student, who speaks fluent Chinese, might study politics.

The other students should receive Mandarin training before enrolling in departments such as foreign languages, finance and business administration, it added.

The 18 students are in Warsaw and could arrive in Taiwan by the end of this month, it said.

Additional reporting by CNA