Lawmakers across party lines yesterday voted to approve a constitutional amendment to lower the voting age from 20 to 18, clearing the amendment’s path to a referendum later this year.
The proposed bill was put to a vote on the legislative floor yesterday afternoon as dozens of high-school students and representatives of non-governmental organizations mobilized outside the Legislative Yuan building in Taipei to express their support for the amendment.
The final vote was 109-0, surpassing the minimum 82 “yes” votes required for the bill to clear the legislature.
Photo: Tien Yu-hua, Taipei Times
The result was a victory for student and civic groups, many of which have spent years trying to bring Taiwan’s voting age in line with most other democratic countries.
Constitutional amendments must first clear the legislature with the approval of at least three-quarters of lawmakers present at a meeting attended by a minimum of three-quarters of all lawmakers, according to the Additional Articles of the Constitution of the Republic of China (中華民國憲法增修條文).
Once an amendment is approved by the Legislative Yuan, it must be voted on in a national referendum. It passes if half of all eligible voters cast ballots in its favor.
Photo: CNA
Civil society groups had expressed hope that the bill would clear the legislature yesterday so it could be voted on in a referendum on the same day as local elections in November, as nationwide elections are more likely to attract a higher voter turnout.
The bill to grant Taiwanese aged 18 or older the right to vote was cosponsored by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), the Taiwan People’s Party and the New Power Party.
Previously, supporters of the amendment expressed concern that the bill might not pass the legislature because the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) had not committed itself to voting in favor of the amendment, although it had expressed support for lowering the voting age.
Based on the distribution of seats in the 113-seat legislature, where the DPP has 61 seats and the KMT has 39 seats, the bill could only clear the body with the support of both parties.
Chinese academics have reportedly been instructed to evaluate the possibility of unifying with Taiwan by force, as the war in Ukraine has caused Beijing to bring the Taiwan question to the fore of its agenda, a national security official said on Sunday. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is moving ahead on its “overall strategy for resolving the Taiwan issue in the new era,” which centers on peaceful methods such as legal or other action, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. However, it is also studying the possibility of using force, including lessons to be learned from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
‘PULLING WEEDS’: Some college students thought four months of military service is not enough, while others said that time spent training should be put to better use College students are calling for conscription reform in light of the war in Ukraine, although views diverge on length of service. Observing the Russian invasion of Ukraine has underlined the need for Taiwan to review its compulsory military service system, which requires men born after Jan. 1, 1994, to serve for four months, National Taiwan University student council president Chang Cheng-yu (張承宇) said yesterday. However, service length is not as key as providing all citizens with general defense training, he said. Everyone should be trained in basic response measures such as first aid, transportation and coordination, as well as up-to-date combat technologies and
SOUTH CHINA SEA: US Indo-Pacific Commander Admiral John Aquilino said if deterrence fails in the disputed area, ‘my second mission is to be prepared to fight and win’ China has fully militarized at least three of several islands it built up in the disputed South China Sea, arming them with anti-ship and anti-aircraft missile systems, laser and jamming equipment, and fighter jets in an increasingly aggressive move that threatens all nations operating nearby, a top US military commander said on Sunday. US Indo-Pacific Commander Admiral John Aquilino said that the hostile actions were in stark contrast to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) past assurances that Beijing would not transform the artificially enlarged islands in contested waters into military bases. The efforts were the flexing of military muscle by the People’s
SLAMMING BEIJING: The DPP said the remarks showed common ground between the US and Taiwan, and urged China to end its ‘united front’ tactics against the nation US President Joe Biden expressed concern about China’s “provocative actions” during a video call with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) on Friday, the White House said. Biden and Xi mainly discussed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine during the nearly two-hour call. Biden warned Xi of “implications and consequences” should China support Russia’s invasion, as Beijing had so far been reluctant to criticize the Kremlin and is suspected of providing assistance to Russia, the White House said. Biden voice concern over Beijing’s “coercive and provocative actions” across the Taiwan Strait, a senior US administration official said during a news call after the bilateral talks. Biden told