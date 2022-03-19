Italian parliament passes pro-Taiwan motion

By Jonathan Chin / Staff writer, with CNA





The Italian Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday passed a motion urging the Italian government to be more involved in the Indo-Pacific region and to place importance on the situation across the Taiwan Strait.

The motion — introduced by Paolo Formentini, the chamber’s Permanent Commission of Foreign Affairs deputy chairman — passed the lower house largely unopposed, garnering 387 votes in support, 19 votes against and 11 abstentions.

Citing the possibility that China could launch a war against Taiwan amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the motion called on Rome to work with partners in the EU and NATO to elaborate an Indo-Pacific strategy and make plans to handle a potential crisis in the Taiwan Strait.

Lawmakers meet in the Italian Chamber of Deputies in Rome on Dec. 29, 2018. Photo: REUTERS

The motion was one of the most important bills about Taiwan deliberated before the Italian parliament and received backing from the ruling coalition’s five parties, including the Five Star Movement, which has favored policies friendly to Beijing.

After the vote, Formentini told Radio Radicale that the near-unanimous support for the motion showed that the Italian government must re-examine the country’s position and strategy regarding the Indo-Pacific region.

In Taipei, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday thanked the Italian lower house, saying in a statement that the two countries have a strong partnership based on a shared belief in universal values of freedom, democracy and respect for human rights.

Taiwan and Italy have a common interest in maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific, it said, adding that Taipei would continue to work with Rome and other like-minded countries to protect world peace.