Taiwan features in US deterrence strategy report

Staff writer, with CNA, WASHINGTON





The US is to defend its interests and deter military aggression against itself and its partners in the Indo-Pacific region, including Taiwan, a key strategy report released by the White House said on Friday.

The report, titled Indo-Pacific Strategy of the United States, said the US “will defend our interests, deter military aggression against our own country and our allies and partners — including across the Taiwan Strait.”

It outlined possible measures it would take to enhance regional security, including the development of “new capabilities, concepts of operation, military activities, defense industrial initiatives and a more resilient force posture.”

US President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AP

The report, the first issued regarding US strategy in the Indo-Pacific region under US President Joe Biden, said that the intensifying US focus in the region was due in part to mounting challenges, particularly from China.

“Our allies and partners in the region bear much of the cost of the People’s Republic of China’s harmful behavior,” the report said, mentioning in particular China’s retaliatory measures against Australia for calling for an investigation into the origins of COVID-19, as well as Beijing’s pressure on Taiwan.

Chinese People’s Liberation Army warplanes conducted 961 sorties in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone last year, compared with 380 in 2020, when the Ministry of National Defense began releasing data on such activity.

The White House report said that the US would support Taiwan’s self-defense capabilities and ensure an environment in which Taiwan’s future is determined peacefully in accordance with the wishes and best interests of its people.

The US would work with partners inside and outside of the region to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, it said.

The US approach remains consistent with its “one China” policy, the Taiwan Relations Act, the Three Joint Communiques and the “six assurances,” it said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday in a statement expressed its appreciation to the US for demonstrating its commitment to Taiwan.

It said that it would continue to work closely with the US government to contribute to the peace and stability of the Indo-Pacific region and uphold an international order based on the rule of law.

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) said in a statement that it welcomes the US commitment to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, and that the party is ready to engage in dialogue with the US on issues of interest to Taiwan and the US.

KMT Department of International Affairs head Alexander Huang (黃介正) said that Taiwan could play a more active role as the US pursues its objectives in the Indo-Pacific region, and that the government should pay special attention to the report.

Defense expert Lin Ying-yu (林穎佑) said he believes the report was meant to reaffirm the US’ focus on the region.

The US cannot afford an unstable Indo-Pacific at a time when tensions between Russia and the West regarding Ukraine have mounted significantly, he said.

The report said that the US would expand its coast guard presence and cooperation in South and Southeast Asia, and the Pacific islands, with a focus on “advising, training, deployment and capacity-building,” Lin said.

While the report did not specifically mention Taiwan in this section, Taiwan last year signed a memorandum of understanding with the US on coast guard cooperation to pursue maritime search and rescue missions, as well as reduce illegal activities, he said.