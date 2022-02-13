Taipei has urged Taiwanese to leave Ukraine and the US is to evacuate its embassy in Kiev as Western intelligence officials warn that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is increasingly imminent.
US officials said the US Department of State planned to announce that virtually all US staff at the Kiev embassy would be required to leave ahead of a feared Russian invasion.
The announcement was expected to happen after press time last night.
Photo: EPA-EFE
A small number of officials might remain in Kiev, but the vast majority of the almost 200 Americans at the embassy would be sent out or relocated to Ukraine’s far west, near the Polish border, so that the US can retain a diplomatic presence in the country.
The state department would not comment.
The department had earlier ordered families of US embassy staffers in Kiev to leave, but it had left it to the discretion of nonessential personnel if they wanted to depart.
The new move comes as Washington has ratcheted up its warnings about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The Pentagon on Friday said that it is sending another 3,000 troops to Poland to join 1,700 who are already assembling there in a demonstration of US commitment to NATO allies worried at the prospect of Russia invading Ukraine.
The additional soldiers are to depart their post at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, over the next couple of days and should be in Poland by early next week, said a defense official, who provided the information under ground rules set by the Pentagon.
They are the remaining elements of an infantry brigade of the 82nd Airborne Division.
Their mission is to train and provide deterrence, but not to engage in combat in Ukraine.
In Taipei, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday advised Taiwanese to leave Ukraine as soon as possible.
The ministry in a news release urged about 25 Taiwanese registered as living in Ukraine to leave the country as soon as possible and called on others to avoid traveling to the country.
Ukraine-based Taiwanese who need assistance can contact the Taipei-Moscow Economic and Cultural Coordination Commission, which officially handles Taiwan’s affairs in Ukraine, it said.
They can also get in touch with the Taiwan Trade Center in Kiev, which is run by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council, the ministry said.
Meanwhile, Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said that Taiwan is opposed to any unilateral actions to use force to alter the “status quo” in the region, and called on the countries involved to resolve their disputes through dialogue and peaceful means.
He also stressed that the situation in the Taiwan Strait is fundamentally distinct from the crisis in Ukraine, and that misinformation designed to affect Taiwan’s morale had been identified.
As agencies take steps to counter the misinformation, the public is urged to trust information from the government, he said.
Additional reporting by Su Yung-yao and CNA
PROPAGANDA TOOL: The council said Beijing is using the idea of a democratic consultation to deceive and reach its goal of uniting Taiwan with China The so-called “democratic consultation” is a tactic China uses to cheat Taiwanese into accepting its “one country, two systems” policy and destroy Taiwan, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said yesterday, adding that the government would not agree to such a proposal. The consultation proposal was first advocated by Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) in a 2019 speech to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the “Message to Compatriots in Taiwan.” The “democratic consultation” should be conducted through representatives recommended by political parties and all sectors on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, and proceed on the common political foundation of upholding the
‘TAIWANESE MODEL’: The CECC aims to find a fitting balance of openness and prevention following the 228 Peace Memorial Day holiday, the health minister said The second phase of a program to bring migrant workers to Taiwan is to start on Tuesday next week, after the first phase of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC)-approved program was launched on Nov. 11 last year, Workforce Development Agency Director-General Tsai Meng-liang (蔡孟良) has said. While phase one allowed entry to workers from Indonesia and Thailand, phase two would allow entry to those from the Philippines and Vietnam, Tsai said. Migrant workers — all of whom must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — are required to register on the Ministry of Labor’s airport service Web site for foreign labor (fwas.wda.gov.tw),
JOINT EFFORT: Oudkirk said Washington would continue looking for ways for Taiwan to join international conversations and hopes local firms will invest more in the US In her first six months as American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) director, Sandra Oudkirk has overseen a productive period in Taiwan-US relations. In a Jan. 26 interview with the Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper) she discussed the US’ dedication to ensuring that Taiwan’s voice is heard, and addressed heightened security concerns and the expansion of the Global Cooperation Training Framework (GCTF). The economic partnership between Taiwan and the US has taken significant strides recently. Oudkirk said that looking at the trade and economic space, “we are already in a really good place.” “In 2020, Taiwan was [the US’] ninth-largest trading partner
DETERRENT CAPABILITIES: The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency said the five-year US$100 million defense deal would ‘ensure readiness for air operations’ The Ministry of National Defense yesterday thanked Washington after the US Department of State approved the sale of up to US$100 million in equipment and services to support Taiwan’s air and missile defense systems. With the arms sale, which would maintain Taiwan’s Patriot missile air-defense system, the US is honoring its commitment to ensure that Taiwan has the capability to defend itself, as stated in the US’ Taiwan Relations Act and “six assurances,” the ministry said in a statement, expressing its “sincere gratitude” for the deal. Washington’s latest defensive arms sale shows its determination to enhance Taiwan’s self-defense capabilities, it said, pledging