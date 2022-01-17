Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) on Saturday proposed implementing a “COVID-19 pass” regulation that would allow only vaccinated people into certain areas.
New Taipei City is planning to require a “COVID-19 pass” for entry to “vulnerable spaces” to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Hou said.
Non-students entering elementary schools in New Taipei City are required to show their COVID-19 vaccination cards or proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test. This is for the protection of students under the age of 12, who are not eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, city officials have said.
Photo: Huang Hsu-lei, Taipei Times
The city government would consult with experts before deciding whether to include other venues, such as stores and government buildings, Hou said, adding that eateries are not being considered for the time being.
Meanwhile, Ko said that a “COVID-19 pass” could be used to exempt vaccinated people from some disease prevention rules, such as wearing a mask while exercising in a public area.
The National Parent Educator Volunteer Association yesterday in a statement supported the proposals, adding that before a digital COVID-19 pass can be implemented, both city governments should at least require people to show their COVID-19 vaccination cards when entering schools to ensure students’ safety.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) on Saturday said that the city governments must ensure that people’s personal freedoms are safeguarded.
Chen said the central government is also planning to introduce new regulations pertaining to the digital COVID-19 certificate that is being used mainly for overseas travel.
The digital certificate, which became available in Taiwan on Jan. 1, serves as proof of vaccination and COVID-19 test results.
Chen said local governments are free to adopt their own rules regarding the use of digital COVID-19 certificates, as long as they do not infringe on people’s freedom and human rights.
Taiwan has tightened its mask mandate nationwide, as dozens of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases have been reported since Jan. 3.
It has also adjusted its border control measures, requiring passengers arriving on long-haul flights to wait at the airport until their COVID-19 test results become available.
The central government has also shortened the recommended time between a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and a booster shot from five months to 12 weeks.
Additional reporting by Rachel Lin
STRATEGY TWEAK: Arrivals to Taiwan testing positive for COVID-19 are to be escorted to an ambulance via a special exit and hospitalized, the health minister said Starting today, arrivals on long-haul flights must wait for the results of COVID-19 tests before finishing airport entry procedures, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The center also reported six locally transmitted cases of COVID-19, possibly linked to the airport cluster, and 26 imported cases. As more than two dozen local COVID-19 cases have since Monday last week been reported among workers at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and their close contacts, as well as a few people likely linked to them, the center on Sunday said that entry quarantine procedures would be revised. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中),
SEARCH CONTINUES: The fighter jet disappeared from radar screens at 3:23pm, about 30 minutes after it took off, air force Major General Liu Hui-chien said Search-and-rescue teams yesterday searched for an air force pilot after his F-16V Block 20 jet went missing during an afternoon bombing exercise near the coastline of Chiayi County’s Dongshih Township (東石鄉), the air force said. The search continued as of press time last evening. The single-seat jet (serial number 6650) disappeared from radar screens at 3:23pm, about 30 minutes after it took off from Chiayi Air Base, air force Inspector General Major General Liu Hui-chien (柳惠千) told a news conference in Taipei. All F-16Vs are temporarily suspended from exercises pending the completion of emergency checks on the fleet, he said. The fighter piloted by
LUNAR NEW YEAR: The nation is expecting 4,200 international travelers to arrive today and 3,900 tomorrow, as people return home for the holidays, the CECC said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said it expects imported cases of COVID-19 to further increase today and tomorrow — the peak period for international arrivals before the Lunar New Year holiday. The nation has seen more imported cases of COVID-19 since it implemented a new policy on Tuesday requiring travelers on long-haul flights to undergo a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test upon arrival. Those who test positive are taken directly to hospitals from airports. Most of the recent confirmed cases of COVID-19 were travelers arriving from the US, CECC data showed. On Tuesday, 58 of the 625 travelers arriving at Taiwan
TRACEABLE: The expansion of a cluster infection appears to be slowing, as genome sequencing results show a clearer link among confirmed cases, Chen Shih-chung said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 96 COVID-19 infections: four domestic and 92 imported cases. Three of the domestically transmitted cases are bank workers likely linked to previously reported airport clusters, it added. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, attributed the high number of imported cases in part to the implementation on Tuesday of a tighter entry policy. Travelers arriving on long-haul flights are immediately tested for COVID-19 upon arrival and must wait for results of their rapid polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests on site. Those who test negative are allowed to proceed with normal