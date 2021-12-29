President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday called on the armed forces’ newly promoted military generals to work with the government to beef up combat readiness and show the world Taiwan’s resolute will to defend itself against threats from China.
Speaking at a ceremony to promote 23 senior military personnel, Tsai said that the advancement of defense technology and the challenges posed by modern warfare mean that maintaining the combat readiness of Taiwan’s military depends largely on attracting and retaining talent in the armed forces.
To meet that goal, Tsai said she initiated a series of reforms within the military, including renovating military dorms and bases, introducing better equipment, and making the promotion system coherent so that personnel feel respected and therefore more willing to serve in the military.
Photo: CNA
A more reasonable management system is also being established within the armed forces to boost the morale and sense of honor of those in service, she said.
Describing the newly promoted generals as important leaders, she asked them to work closely with her to retain talent within the military, while continuing to improve the armed forces’ combat capabilities “to let the world know Taiwan will be resolute in defending itself.”
Four officers were promoted to the rank of two-star general, while 19 were promoted to one-star generals.
The promotions are to officially take effect next month, the Ministry of National Defense said.
Military promotion ceremonies are held twice a year, in June and December.
