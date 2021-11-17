Russia rejects accusations of endangering astronauts

AP, MOSCOW





Russian officials yesterday rejected accusations that they endangered astronauts aboard the International Space Station by conducting a weapons test that created more than 1,500 pieces of space junk.

US officials on Monday accused Russia of destroying an old satellite with a missile in what they called a reckless and irresponsible strike. The debris could do major damage to the space station as it is orbiting at 28,000kph.

Astronauts now face four times greater risk than normal, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said.

The International Space Station is photographed by Expedition 56 crew members from a Soyuz spacecraft after undocking on Oct. 4, 2018. Photo: Reuters / NASA/Roscosmos

The test clearly demonstrates that Russia, “despite its claims of opposing the weaponization of outer space, is willing to ... imperil the exploration and use of outer space by all nations through its reckless and irresponsible behavior,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

The Russian space agency Roscosmos would not confirm or deny that the strike took place, saying only that “unconditional safety of the crew has been and remains our main priority” in a vague online statement released yesterday.

The Russian Ministry of Defense yesterday confirmed carrying out a test and destroying a defunct satellite that has been in orbit since 1982, but insisted that “the US knows for certain that the resulting fragments, in terms of test time and orbital parameters, did not and will not pose a threat to orbital stations, spacecraft and space activities,” and called remarks by US officials “hypocritical.”

Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov also charged that it is “hypocrisy” to say that Moscow creates risks for peaceful activities in space.

Once the situation became clear early on Monday morning, the four Americans, one German and two Russians on board the International Space Station were ordered to immediately seek shelter in their docked capsules.

They spent two hours in the two capsules, finally emerging only to have to close and reopen hatches to the station’s individuals labs on every orbit, or one-and-a-half hours, as they passed near or through the debris.

NASA Mission Control said the heightened threat could continue to interrupt the astronauts’ science research and other work. Four of the seven crew members only arrived at the orbiting outpost on Thursday night.