The US and its allies would take unspecified “action” if China were to use force to alter the “status quo” over Taiwan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.
Blinken was asked at a forum hosted by the New York Times whether the US would step in to defend Taiwan in the event of an attack by China. He repeated regular US statements that Washington’s role is to make sure the island has the means to defend Taiwan, as is required under US law.
“At the same time, I think it’s fair to say that we’re not alone in this determination to make sure that we preserve peace and stability in that part of the world,” Blinken said.
Photo: Reuters
“There are many countries, both in the region and beyond, that would see any unilateral action to use force to disrupt the status quo as a significant threat to peace and security, and they too would take action in the event that that happens,” he added.
Blinken did not say what sort of action he was referring to.
US President Joe Biden caused a stir last month when he said the US would come to Taiwan’s defense if China attacked.
Those remarks appeared to depart from a long-held policy of “strategic ambiguity,” not making clear how the US would respond. The White House quickly said Biden was not signaling a change in policy, and some analysts dismissed his comments as a gaffe.
US Representative Adam Schiff, the Democratic chairman of the influential US House Intelligence Committee, last week urged the Biden administration to be less ambiguous about what he called a US obligation to defend Taiwan from attack by China.
Blinken’s remarks came ahead of a virtual meeting between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), which a source briefed on the matter said would be held as soon as next week.
Asked if the meeting would happen next week, Blinken said only that it was “coming up soon.”
In Taipei, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Department of North American Affairs Deputy Director-General Regine Chen (陳慧蓁) said senior US officials have repeatedly affirmed their commitment to Taiwan against Chinese military intimidation.
The government would continue to deepen cooperation with the US and other like-minded nations to promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Taiwan Strait and Indo-Pacific region, she added.
As for the planned virtual meeting between Biden and Xi, the ministry said it would coordinate closely with the US to ensure that its policy toward Taiwan remains unchanged.
In other developments, a US congressional delegation comprised of US senators John Cornyn, Tommy Tuberville, Mike Crapo and Mike Lee, as well as US Representative Jake Ellzey, who arrived in Taiwan on a US military transport plane on Tuesday, departed yesterday after a visit to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) in Hsinchu.
Additional reporting by Lu Yi-hsuan and staff writer
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that it had responded to a request for chip supply chain information from the US Department of Commerce. TSMC said in a statement that it had submitted answers to a questionnaire issued by the department, which asked that it be completed and returned by yesterday to address a global chip supply shortage. The chipmaker said that it did not disclose any confidential information about its customers. On Sept. 23, the US government held a meeting with TSMC, Samsung Electronics Co, Intel Corp and other companies on progress made by the industry to address issues in
‘A DOOR OPENED’: The head of the European Parliament delegation that visited last week said Europe has increased cooperation with Taiwan because of China’s aggression The head of a European Parliament delegation that visited Taiwan last week said there is now a consensus among European political factions that cooperating with Taiwan is important for the bloc, and that he would continue to push for closer bilateral ties. The delegation, which visited from Wednesday to Friday, comprised members of the European Parliament’s Special Committee on Foreign Interference in all Democratic Processes in the EU, including Disinformation (INGE). In an interview with French media outlet La Liberation in Taipei on Thursday, INGE President Raphael Glucksmann, who led the delegation, said that the visit was kept low-key before the delegation
‘GRAVE CHALLENGE’: The defense ministry pledged to make any attack as painful as possible for China by improving Taiwan’s asymmetric warfare capabilities China’s armed forces are capable of blockading Taiwan’s key harbors and airports, the Ministry of National Defense said yesterday, offering its latest assessment of what it described as a “grave” military threat posed by its giant neighbor. China has been ramping up military activity around Taiwan, including by repeatedly flying warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ). In a report it issues every two years, the ministry said China had launched what it called “gray zone” warfare, citing 554 “intrusions” by Chinese warplanes into its southwest ADIZ between September last year and the end of August. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA)
MUM ON ITINERARY: The source said that if the US military airplane stays for three days, that would show Washington’s trust in Taiwan, despite the lack of formal ties A delegation of US lawmakers visiting Taiwan has signaled the “strategic clarity” of Washington’s policy toward Taiwan, and they might visit Japan or South Korea next to promote the US’ Pacific Deterrence Initiative, a military affairs expert said yesterday. A US Navy C-40A aircraft, reportedly carrying six US lawmakers, on Tuesday afternoon departed from Manila and landed at Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) later in the day. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs later on Tuesday confirmed that a group of US lawmakers had arrived in Taiwan, while the American Institute in Taiwan referred reporters to the office of US Senator John Cornyn. Cornyn