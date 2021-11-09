Japan PM picks China critic to be human rights adviser

Bloomberg





Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has picked a critic of China’s treatment of the Uighurs to be his aide for human rights issues, a move that could increase friction between Asia’s two biggest economies.

Kishida is to name former Japanese minister of defense Gen Nakatani to be his special adviser on human rights issues, a government spokesman told reporters yesterday.

The appointment is expected later this week when a special parliamentary session convenes.

Former Japanese minister of defense Gen Nakatani is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Bloomberg

Nakatani, who cochairs a cross-party group of lawmakers on China policy, has been an advocate for Japan joining other major democracies in imposing sanctions on China and others over suspected human rights abuses. He has been drafting legislation to make such actions happen.

“I hope to use the experience and knowledge I’ve gained as a politician who has worked intensely on issues involving human rights,” Nakatani told reporters yesterday after meeting Kishida.

Last year, Nakatani was among a group of senior lawmakers from eight democracies, including the US, who launched a cross-parliamentary alliance to counter what they said was the threat China’s growing influence poses to global trade, security and human rights.

Kishida helped guide his ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in keeping its majority in parliament in an Oct. 31 election, with foreign policy pledges calling for Japan to speak out on suspected human rights abuses by China in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, where most Uighur Muslims live.

“The appointment of officials by the Japanese government is an internal affair of Japan. I have no comment. I would like to stress that China’s internal affairs brook no foreign interference,” Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Wang Wenbin (汪文斌) told a regular news briefing in Beijing.

China denies mistreating its Uighur Muslim minority, describing its policies as an effort to prevent extremism, fight terrorism and reduce poverty. It has bristled at criticism of its suspected rights abuses as politically motivated.

Japan is stuck in the awkward position of being deeply entwined with China, its largest trading partner, even as it relies on the US for defense as its sole military ally.

Washington’s calls for a renewed focus on human rights has presented a challenge for Tokyo, which has often sought to maintain ties with US adversaries and traditionally keeps criticism of other countries low-key.

Yet Kishida, a former foreign minister who has served as prime minister for about a month, launched his bid to be leader of Japan’s ruling party with a focus on China.

In an interview with Bloomberg News in September, he said that the Taiwan Strait might be the next major diplomatic problem after China’s clampdown on democratic freedoms in Hong Kong.

Nakatani supported Kishida in the race for LDP leadership, Kyodo News reported.