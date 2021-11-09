Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has picked a critic of China’s treatment of the Uighurs to be his aide for human rights issues, a move that could increase friction between Asia’s two biggest economies.
Kishida is to name former Japanese minister of defense Gen Nakatani to be his special adviser on human rights issues, a government spokesman told reporters yesterday.
The appointment is expected later this week when a special parliamentary session convenes.
Photo: Bloomberg
Nakatani, who cochairs a cross-party group of lawmakers on China policy, has been an advocate for Japan joining other major democracies in imposing sanctions on China and others over suspected human rights abuses. He has been drafting legislation to make such actions happen.
“I hope to use the experience and knowledge I’ve gained as a politician who has worked intensely on issues involving human rights,” Nakatani told reporters yesterday after meeting Kishida.
Last year, Nakatani was among a group of senior lawmakers from eight democracies, including the US, who launched a cross-parliamentary alliance to counter what they said was the threat China’s growing influence poses to global trade, security and human rights.
Kishida helped guide his ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in keeping its majority in parliament in an Oct. 31 election, with foreign policy pledges calling for Japan to speak out on suspected human rights abuses by China in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, where most Uighur Muslims live.
“The appointment of officials by the Japanese government is an internal affair of Japan. I have no comment. I would like to stress that China’s internal affairs brook no foreign interference,” Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Wang Wenbin (汪文斌) told a regular news briefing in Beijing.
China denies mistreating its Uighur Muslim minority, describing its policies as an effort to prevent extremism, fight terrorism and reduce poverty. It has bristled at criticism of its suspected rights abuses as politically motivated.
Japan is stuck in the awkward position of being deeply entwined with China, its largest trading partner, even as it relies on the US for defense as its sole military ally.
Washington’s calls for a renewed focus on human rights has presented a challenge for Tokyo, which has often sought to maintain ties with US adversaries and traditionally keeps criticism of other countries low-key.
Yet Kishida, a former foreign minister who has served as prime minister for about a month, launched his bid to be leader of Japan’s ruling party with a focus on China.
In an interview with Bloomberg News in September, he said that the Taiwan Strait might be the next major diplomatic problem after China’s clampdown on democratic freedoms in Hong Kong.
Nakatani supported Kishida in the race for LDP leadership, Kyodo News reported.
Chinese state media have sought to quiet online speculation that a conflict with Taiwan might be imminent, in a sign of how heated rhetoric between Washington and Beijing was feeding public concern about the risk of war. Chinese social media networks have seen a flurry of chatter about a possible Taiwan crisis in the past few days, seemingly fueled by Beijing’s call for citizens to stockpile food and an unrelated message claiming to show the nation was preparing to mobilize military reserves. The surge came after a report by China’s state broadcaster saying that Taiwanese were hoarding their own survival supplies. On
BY 2027: A Pentagon report says that China aims to ‘compel Taiwan’s leadership to the negotiation table on Beijing’s terms’ by 2027, when it could have 700 nuclear warheads China is expanding its nuclear arsenal much more quickly than anticipated, the US has said, but Beijing yesterday slammed the Pentagon report as overhyping the threat. The US has declared China its principal security concern for the future, as Beijing works to build the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) into “world-class forces” by 2049, its official plan shows. The People’s Republic of China (PRC) could have 700 deliverable nuclear warheads by 2027, and could top 1,000 by 2030 — an arsenal two-and-a-half times the size of what the Pentagon predicted only a year ago, a report published on Wednesday by the Pentagon
‘DIEHARD SEPARATISTS’: The premier, foreign minister Joseph Wu and Legislative Speaker You Si-kun have caused ‘extreme harm’ to ‘the Chinese race,’ Beijing said Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) and other top Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials yesterday condemned Beijing after it announced that they had been placed on a no-entry list and would be subject to further sanctions. China’s Taiwan Affairs Office spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮) said that Taiwanese independence advocates and their family members would face life-long legal consequences should they set foot in China, including Hong Kong and Macau, or conduct business with entities there. It was the first time China announced concrete sanctions against who it calls supporters of Taiwanese independence. The office named Su, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) and Minister
‘A DOOR OPENED’: The head of the European Parliament delegation that visited last week said Europe has increased cooperation with Taiwan because of China’s aggression The head of a European Parliament delegation that visited Taiwan last week said there is now a consensus among European political factions that cooperating with Taiwan is important for the bloc, and that he would continue to push for closer bilateral ties. The delegation, which visited from Wednesday to Friday, comprised members of the European Parliament’s Special Committee on Foreign Interference in all Democratic Processes in the EU, including Disinformation (INGE). In an interview with French media outlet La Liberation in Taipei on Thursday, INGE President Raphael Glucksmann, who led the delegation, said that the visit was kept low-key before the delegation