Facebook is to delete the “faceprints” of more than 1 billion people after announcing that it is shutting down its facial recognition system due to the “many concerns” about using the technology.
The social media platform has been under political, legal and regulatory pressure over its use of the software, which automatically identifies users in photographs and videos if they have opted in to the feature.
In a statement, Meta, Facebook’s parent company, said that it would shut down facial recognition on the platform over the coming weeks and delete 1 billion facial recognition templates.
Photo: Reuters
Meta artificial intelligence vice president Jerome Pesenti said that the technology had helped visually impaired and blind users identify their friends in images, and could help prevent fraud and impersonation.
However, Pesenti said the advantages needed to be weighed against “growing concerns about the use of this technology as a whole.”
“There are many concerns about the place of facial recognition technology in society, and regulators are still in the process of providing a clear set of rules governing its use,” he said. “Amid this ongoing uncertainty, we believe that limiting the use of facial recognition to a narrow set of use cases is appropriate.”
If users have opted into the face recognition setting, the faceprint used to identify them is to be deleted.
If the face recognition setting is turned off, Meta said that there is no faceprint to delete.
Last year, Meta paid US$650 million to settle a US class-action lawsuit brought by users who claimed the firm had created and stored scans of their faces without permission.
Complaints had also been filed with the US competition regulator and in 2012, a Facebook application to introduce facial recognition in the EU had to be withdrawn because no provision had been made to gain European users’ consent.
SEEKING XI: Taiwan’s president told CNN that she would like to sit down with her Chinese counterpart, talk about our differences and make arrangements for peace A small number of US armed forces personnel are in Taiwan to train with Taiwanese soldiers, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said in an interview with CNN, confirming the presence of US troops in the nation. “We have a wide range of cooperation with the US aiming at increasing our defense capability,” Tsai told CNN in the interview aired yesterday. Asked how many US service members are deployed in Taiwan, she said only that it was “not as many as people thought.” The confirmation comes as China is sharply increasing military pressure on Taiwan, including repeated missions by Chinese warplanes in Taiwan’s air defense
BACKING LITHUANIA: The bloc’s two highest officials’ statement came in response to an international group of lawmakers urging a ‘far stronger response’ from the EU China’s punitive campaign against Lithuania is “unjustified” and “disproportionate,” and Vilnius allowing Taiwan to set up a representative office in the country does not breach the EU’s “one China” policy, senior leaders of the bloc wrote in an open letter on Thursday. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel vowed to “push back” against “threats, political pressure and coercive measures” aimed at any of the bloc’s member states. Beijing had objected to Lithuania allowing the office to use the name “Taiwanese Representative Office,” rather than a name using “Taipei,” as is common for Taiwan’s representative offices
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Saturday suggested replacing the English part of university entrance exams with proficiency tests, saying it would give students a better chance to test their English skills. Tsai made the remark during an event in Taipei to exchange ideas with about 200 high-school students. English proficiency tests meet societal and educational demands better than the English test that is part of the nation’s university entrance exam, she said. Should the English part of the exam be replaced with a widely accepted proficiency test, prospective students could take the test any time they like and focus on achieving a
NEW RESTAURANT RULES: Unvaccinated people would have to sit separately at tables with dividers, Ko said, as he expanded on his post-pandemic plans for Taipei Taipei is likely to set up a COVID-19 vaccination passport system that would result in people being seated in different areas in restaurants depending on vaccination status, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said yesterday. Ko made the remark at a news conference to promote the Fun Guandu festival at Guandu Temple in the city’s Beitou District (北投). During the event’s opening speech, Ko said he expects that more than 70 percent of Taipei residents would be fully vaccinated by the end of January and that Taiwan’s COVID-19 situation would ease fully before the Lunar New Year next year. “Theoretically, people would not