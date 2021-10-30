Biden meets pope as domestic agenda remains unfulfilled

AP, VATICAN CITY





Declaring that it is “good to be back,” US President Joe Biden yesterday opened a five-day European trip at the Vatican, where he and Pope Francis — the world’s two most prominent Catholics — planned to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and poverty.

A dozen Swiss Guards in blue and gold striped uniforms stood at attention in the San Damaso courtyard for the arrival of Biden and his wife, Jill. They were received by Monsignor Leonardo Sapienza, who runs the papal household, and then greeted one by one the papal ushers, who lined up in the courtyard.

“It’s good to be back,” Biden said as he shook the hand of one of them.

US President Joe Biden, center, and his wife, left, are greeted by an official at the Vatican yesterday. Photo: AFP

“I’m Jill’s husband,” he told another before he was ushered into the Apostolic Palace and the pope’s private library.

The visit comes after a fitful day of talks over the fate of infrastructure and social spending bills that he cast as a choice between “leading the world, or letting the world pass us by.”

After visiting the Vatican, Biden is to stay for a G20 summit in Rome, before heading to Glasgow, Scotland, for a UN climate summit.

Biden is expected to be pressed to deliver concrete ideas for stopping a global pandemic, boosting economic growth and halting the acceleration of climate change at the G20 summit, titled “People, Planet, Prosperity.”

The slogan could also be a reflection of his promise to align US diplomacy with the interests of the middle class. This has tied any success abroad to his efforts to convince the US Congress to advance his environmental, tax, infrastructure and social policies.

It could be harder to get the world to commit to his stated goals if the US refuses to fully embrace them, one of the risks of Biden’s choice to knit together his domestic and foreign policies.

Before leaving Washington, Biden pitched Democrats in the US House of Representatives to support a scaled-back US$1.75 trillion “framework” that he believes could pass the evenly divided US Senate.

It remained to be seen whether US lawmakers would embrace the package or send Biden back to the negotiating table, as some key priorities such as paid family leave and lower prescription drug costs were excised from the bill.

“The rest of the world wonders whether we can function,” Biden told the lawmakers, according to a source familiar with his remarks.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi invoked the trip as she tried to rally Democratic votes around the separate US$1 trillion infrastructure package, attempting, unsuccessfully, to build support for a vote on Thursday before Biden arrived in Rome.

“When the president gets off that plane, we want him to have a vote of confidence from this Congress,” she said.

While Biden was in the air, Pelosi, facing opposition from progressives, pulled the plug on a Thursday vote and instead set out to pass a short-term funding measure.