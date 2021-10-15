The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday warned against “political manipulation” of the WHO’s renewed probe into the origins of SARS-CoV-2.
The WHO on Wednesday said its newly formed advisory group on dangerous pathogens might be “our last chance” to determine the origins of COVID-19, while urging China to provide data from early cases.
It released a proposed list of 26 experts to advise it on the next steps in the search for the virus’ origins after its earlier efforts were attacked for going too easy on China, where the first cases were detected in late 2019.
Photo: AP
A WHO-led team spent four weeks in and around Wuhan earlier this year with Chinese scientists, and said in a joint report in March that the virus had probably been transmitted from bats to humans through another animal, but further research was needed.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said the investigation was hampered by a dearth of raw data pertaining to the first days of the outbreak and has called for lab audits.
Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) said China would “continue to support and participate in global scientific tracing and firmly oppose any forms of political manipulation.”
“We hope that all parties concerned, including the WHO secretariat and the advisory group, will effectively uphold an objective and responsible scientific attitude,” Zhao told reporters at a daily briefing.
The first human cases of COVID-19 were reported in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019. China has repeatedly dismissed theories that the virus leaked from one of its laboratories and has said no more visits are needed.
The proposed members of the WHO’s Scientific Advisory Group on the Origins of Novel Pathogens include Marion Koopmans, Thea Fischer, Hung Nguyen and Chinese animal health expert Yang Yungui (楊運桂), who took part in the joint investigation in Wuhan.
WHO Health Emergencies Program executive director Mike Ryan said the new panel might be the last chance to establish the origin of SARS-CoV-2, “a virus that has stopped our whole world.”
The WHO was seeking to “take a step back, create an environment where we can again look at the scientific issues,” he said. “This is our best chance, and it may be our last chance to understand the origins of this virus.”
Maria van Kerkhove, WHO technical lead on COVID-19, said she hopes that there would be further WHO-led international missions to China which would engage the country’s cooperation.
“More than three dozen recommended studies” must still to be carried out to determine how the virus crossed from the animal species to humans, she said.
SOURED RELATIONS: Program director Jennifer Liu said the move to Taipei was due to a ‘perceived lack of friendliness’ from Beijing Language and Culture University Harvard University is to relocate its summer Mandarin program from Beijing to National Taiwan University (NTU) starting next year, a student publication reported on Thursday last week. Run at Beijing Language and Culture University (BLCU) since 2004, the Harvard Beijing Academy is to become the Harvard Taipei Academy once it moves to Taiwan, Crimson magazine reported. Program director Jennifer Liu (劉力嘉) attributed the decision to a “perceived lack of friendliness” from the Chinese university, potentially due to shifting political winds. Liu told the magazine that BLCU in recent years had failed to provide a single dorm for the students or separate accommodation of
PICK AND CHOOSE: The Chinese Communist Party praises Sun Yat-sen and the Xinhai Revolution, but ignores the ROC, the Mainland Affairs Council said The Republic of China (ROC) is an independent, sovereign country and the future of Taiwan rests in the hands of its people, the Presidential Office (PO) said yesterday. The office issued the statement in response to a remark by Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) yesterday that Beijing sought the “peaceful reunification” of Taiwan and China under a policy of “one country, two systems,” with recognition of the so-called “1992 consensus.” Speaking at an event commemorating the 110th anniversary of the Xinhai Revolution, Xi added that the “Taiwan issue is an internal issue and Beijing would not brook outside intervention.” The 1911 Xinhai Revolution,
RAMPING UP SUPPORT? The Pentagon official said that the drills have been going on for less than a year, after similar reports were denied in November last year US special operations forces have been quietly training Taiwanese soldiers for months, risking the ire of China, a US Department of Defense official said on Thursday. A contingent of about 20 special operations and conventional forces has been conducting the training for less than a year, said the official, who declined to be identified, adding that some of the instructors rotate in and out. The official largely confirmed a Wall Street Journal report that said a US special operations unit and a contingent of US Marines have been secretly training military forces in Taiwan to help shore up the nation’s defenses, as
China’s recent increase in military exercises and warplane missions near Taiwan was necessary to defend sovereignty and territory, a Chinese official said yesterday, prompting Taipei to say that it had sabotaged peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. China’s military flew 56 planes off the southwest coast of Taiwan on a single day earlier this month, a single-day record that capped four days of a sustained pressure campaign involving 149 flights in international airspace. The purpose of the maneuvers was to “fundamentally safeguard the overall interests of the Chinese nation and the vital interests of people on both sides of the Taiwan