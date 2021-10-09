Taiwan has no intention of initiating military conflict, but would not shy away from defending its democracy and way of life, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday.
Tsai made the remarks during a speech at the annual Yushan Forum in Taipei, which this year focused on international collaboration in public health and economic revival in areas affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tsai said that Taiwan can play a critical role in the development of peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, especially at a time when the world is still trying to find its footing after the pandemic.
Photo: CNA
The nation has much to offer to the world, including the restructuring of global supply chains, as it boasts a strong high-tech industry, with focus on semiconductors, biotechnology and renewable resources, as well as a highly trained workforce, she said.
Taiwan also has much to offer in education, public health and natural disaster prevention, she added.
The region requires peace and stability to prosper, Tsai said, highlighting the role of a transparent and liberal environment.
Taiwan is in the fastest-developing region in the world, and the pace of its development would shape the 21st century, she said.
However, the region’s increasing prosperity is not without its challenges, and rising tensions and conflict between different systems of government could severely affect the global economy and international security, Tsai said.
Taiwan would collaborate with regional entities to ensure stability, Tsai added.
Its collaboration with key regional players has prevented military conflicts from erupting in the Taiwan Strait and in the East and South China seas, she said.
Taiwan does not seek military conflict and would work with its neighbors to maintain stability and peace, she said, adding that predictable behavior is key to mutually beneficial relations.
“We will do our utmost to defend our freedom and our democratic way of life,” Tsai said.
In the post-pandemic era, Taiwan’s New Southbound Policy is its main regional policy, helping the nation boost links with partners such as the US, Australia, India, Japan and ASEAN countries, Tsai said.
Taiwan might not be a large country, but it has an important place in the region, she said.
Taiwanese would not bend to external threats, as the nation is determined to be an indispensable member in the region, she said.
The US is capable of “tamping down” China in the event of an invasion of Taiwan, US Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks said on Friday. The US remains committed to boosting Taiwan’s defensive capabilities, she told an online forum hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Asked about what the US would do should China attack Taiwan, Hicks said that Washington is watching the situation in the region carefully “day to day.” “We have a significant amount of capability forward in the region to tamp down any such potential,” Hicks said. “We have good relations, of course, with Taiwan. We
COMMITTEE FINDINGS: Most people approved of adding ‘Taiwan’ to the end of the name, which translates to ‘Chinese Academy’ in English Academia Sinica members are concerned the institution’s widely used Latin name might cause foreign researchers to mistakenly assume it is based in China, and it is deliberating a new name. The institution plans to raise the issue at the legislature today, sources said, adding that Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Fan Yun (范雲) had also brought the issue up with Academia Sinica President James Liao (廖俊智) during a meeting of the legislature’s Education and Culture Committee in March last year. Academia Sinica has sometimes been confused with the Chinese Academy of Sciences, as its Latin name translates to “Chinese Academy” in English,
‘OVER THE TOP’: The US, Australia and Japan voiced concern over China’s increased air incursions, with the White House urging Beijing to halt its provocations Taiwan needs to be on alert for China’s “over the top” military activities, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said yesterday, after a record 56 Chinese aircraft flew into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone on Monday. Taiwan has reported 148 Chinese air force planes in the southern and southwestern part of its air defense zone over four days beginning on Friday, the same day China marked its National Day. The tensions are being viewed with increasing concern by the international community. Japan and Australia yesterday urged the two nations to talk, while the US said it has been “conveying clear messages” after what it
‘DAMAGING PEACE’: Calling the forays into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone ‘wanton,’ Su said the international community is increasingly renouncing the bullying Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday criticized China after 38 of its military aircraft crossed into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Friday, the most in a single day since Taiwan began issuing a tally on such incursions in September last year. On Friday evening, the Ministry of National Defense reported that 25 Chinese planes had crossed into the nation’s southeastern ADIZ, between Taiwan proper and the Pratas Islands (Dongsha Island, 東沙群島). It identified the planes as 18 J-16 fighter jets, four SU-30 fighters, two H-6 bombers and one Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane. Late on Friday night, the ministry reported that 13