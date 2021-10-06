Four large media associations in Taiwan yesterday urged the government to create laws that would require Google and other large international platform operators to negotiate a reasonable split of their advertising revenue with local content providers.
Speaking at a news conference in Taipei, representatives from the Taiwan Digital and Marketing Association (DMA), Media Agency Association, Taipei Newspapers Association and Satellite Television Broadcasting Association said they also opposed a proposal requiring Internet platform operators to devote a percentage of their advertising revenue to the creation of a public fund, which would be used to support the production of quality news content.
“The government should stipulate laws to ensure that [media providers] secure their share of advertising revenue, rather than setting up a fund to address the issue. We hope that the government will listen to industry representatives,” DMA chairman Nathan Chiu (邱繼弘) said.
Photo: Yang Mien-chieh, Taipei Times
Taipei Newspaper Association secretary-general Aaker Chen (陳志光) said that his association’s position has always been that users should pay for media content.
There should be a reasonable mechanism governing the division of advertising revenue between media and platform operators, he added.
Local media providers can only secure a very small percentage of advertising revenue based on the advertising traffic their content brings in, and that business model should be changed, he said.
“We have seen in Australia that even media tycoons like Rupert Murdoch had trouble negotiating with Google or Facebook. It would be almost impossible for Taiwanese media to reach agreements with large platform operators,” he said.
His association has on multiple occasions urged the government to create laws to ensure that local content providers receive their fair share of advertising revenue, he added.
Chen said that his association was also against the proposal to establish a public fund made up of revenue collected from platform operators.
Several media experts have suggested that the fund be managed by a foundation, which would be in charge of distributing revenue to the providers of quality news content, he said.
“We believe that setting up such a fund is a really bad idea and goes against our ‘users pay’ principle,” Chen said.
“Using a government fund to support the production of high-quality content and giving content providers their fair share of advertising revenue should be treated as separate matters,” he added.
Satellite Television Broadcasting Association secretary-general May Chen (陳依玫) said that Google, Facebook and other digital platform operators have a social responsibility, given their strong global market power.
“In Taiwan, the least they can do is to sit down and negotiate with local media representatives. So far, we have not made much progress in this regard,” she said, adding that the government could facilitate such conversations.
Large platform operators not only have a responsibility to tackle issues caused by misinformation, but must also address the problem of content piracy.
DMA’s data showed that digital advertising revenue generated in Taiwan last year through access to content on general media and social media platforms topped NT$48.25 billion (US$1.73 billion), up 5.3 percent from 2019.
While 40.3 percent of the revenue came from access to general media content via mobile phones or tablets, 33.74 percent was gained through access to content on social media platforms via mobile devices, the data showed.
National Communications Commission Vice Chairman and spokesman Wong Po-tsung (翁柏宗) said that the commission would investigate how large platforms have affected broadcast media, adding that it would work with the Ministry of Culture and the Fair Trade Commission to address the issue.
The US is capable of “tamping down” China in the event of an invasion of Taiwan, US Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks said on Friday. The US remains committed to boosting Taiwan’s defensive capabilities, she told an online forum hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Asked about what the US would do should China attack Taiwan, Hicks said that Washington is watching the situation in the region carefully “day to day.” “We have a significant amount of capability forward in the region to tamp down any such potential,” Hicks said. “We have good relations, of course, with Taiwan. We
‘GENEROUS’: National Development Council Minister Kung Ming-hsin said that the nation’s economic performance so far this year justifies a bigger-than-expected rise A “consensus has been reached” by heads of government departments that the minimum wage in Taiwan is to be increased next year, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. While the details would not be finalized until the Minimum Wage Review Committee meets on Friday next week, committee members are in agreement that it is time to hike the minimum wage, which stands at NT$24,000 per month, or NT$160 per hour, Wang told reporters at the legislature in Taipei. “I am in support of an increase and the members of the committee are also in agreement,” Wang said. “However, we are
NATIONAL FLAG REMOVED: Ten participating nations in an international championship asked to also have their flags removed after Taiwan had been singled out President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday thanked the nations that supported Taiwan when the world’s largest freediving organization removed the national flag during a live feed after China’s official broadcaster complained. The International Association for the Development of Apnea (AIDA) removed Taiwan’s flag during a live broadcast of the Individual Depth Freediving World Championship in Cyprus on Tuesday, in which five Taiwanese divers competed. The organization said that it removed the flag after the broadcaster complained that displaying the flag would affect its broadcast of the event, leaving Taiwan as the only one among the 44 participating nations without a flag. The organization on
‘DAMAGING PEACE’: Calling the forays into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone ‘wanton,’ Su said the international community is increasingly renouncing the bullying Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday criticized China after 38 of its military aircraft crossed into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Friday, the most in a single day since Taiwan began issuing a tally on such incursions in September last year. On Friday evening, the Ministry of National Defense reported that 25 Chinese planes had crossed into the nation’s southeastern ADIZ, between Taiwan proper and the Pratas Islands (Dongsha Island, 東沙群島). It identified the planes as 18 J-16 fighter jets, four SU-30 fighters, two H-6 bombers and one Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane. Late on Friday night, the ministry reported that 13