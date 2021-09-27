Germans yesterday voted in one of the most unpredictable elections in the country’s recent history, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) in a tight race for her crown as she prepares to leave the political stage.
The election ends Merkel’s 16 years in power and places Germany — a byword for stability — in a new period of uncertainty.
Opinion polls showed the race for the chancellery headed for a “photo finish,” with the conservative alliance of Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) and the Christian Social Union in Bavaria (CSU) at about 23 percent, just behind the SPD at 25 percent — well within the margin of error.
Photo: AFP
“We will certainly see some surprises on Sunday,” said Nico Siegel, head of the Infratest Dimap polling company.
Despite the SPD’s lead in the polls, a victory for the CDU-CSU alliance “can’t be ruled out,” he said. “The race for first place is wide open.”
About 40 percent of Germany’s 60.4 million eligible voters have said they are undecided, while the same proportion had cast their ballots by post — including Merkel herself.
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was among the early voters yesterday, declaring that “to vote is to live democracy” as he cast his ballot in Berlin.
The two men jostling for the top job — German Minister of Finance and Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz, 63, of the SPD, and Armin Laschet, 60, of the CDU-CSU — voted in their respective hometowns of Potsdam and Aachen.
Laschet said that “every vote counts” in an election that would determine the “direction of Germany in the next years,” while Scholz said he hoped the good weather was “a good sign” for his party.
At a polling station in Aachen, voter Ursula Becker, 62, said: “This year it’s quite exciting who it will be, and it’s always important who governs.”
In Berlin, Hagen Bartels, 64, said he was expecting the “surprise that the biggest party is not the SPD, but probably the CDU.”
