While a nationwide level 2 COVID-19 alert is scheduled to expire on Monday next week, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) yesterday said there are no plans to make “drastic” changes to disease prevention measures until the nation’s vaccination rate reaches 60 percent.
However, minor adjustments could be made to restrictions, said Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center, including increasing the passenger volume for trains operated by the Taiwan Railways Administration and Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp, and allowing the use of shower facilities at sports venues.
As of Sunday, 42.63 percent of the population had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the center said at a daily briefing in Taipei, while about 10.89 million doses had been administered, of which about 10 million were first doses.
Photo: CNA
Of the total number of doses administered, about 6.53 million were from AstraZeneca, while Moderna’s vaccine accounted for about 3.72 million, center data showed.
The remaining 640,662 doses were the vaccine developed by local drugmaker Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗), the data showed.
The total number of doses administered per 100 people was 46.38, the center said.
Over the weekend, 98,905 doses of vaccine were administered, with the majority — 84,573 — being first doses of the Medigen vaccine, it said.
From Friday last week to Sunday, the center recorded 120 adverse events following vaccination, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the center’s spokesman.
They included 60 non-serious adverse events, eight deaths and 52 other suspected serious adverse events, he said.
Two of the deaths occurred after vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine, four occurred after vaccination with the Moderna vaccine and two occurred after vaccination with the Medigen vaccine, he added.
Asked whether people who did not receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as their first dose would be allowed to receive it as their second, Chen said that center experts believe that it would be “feasible” for people to receive a mix of the AstraZeneca vaccine and an mRNA vaccine.
However, when the mix-and-match approach would begin, and which groups it would apply to, would depend on the number of doses of vaccine that are received, he said.
As of 5pm yesterday, 3,294,037 people had expressed an interest in receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on the government’s online vaccination booking system at 1922.gov.tw, the center said.
Meanwhile, the center reported three new locally transmitted infections yesterday — two males and one female who are all residents of New Taipei City.
One of them had an onset of symptoms on Sunday, while the other two cases were asymptomatic, it said.
One had a known source of infection, while the others had unclear links with confirmed cases, the center said, adding that investigations were under way.
‘NORMAL’: The passage showed that the US Coast Guard is engaged in joint training to bolster partner nations in the face of Chinese encroachment, a maritime expert said A US warship and a US Coast Guard cutter on Friday sailed through the Taiwan Strait, making the eighth transit under the administration of US President Joe Biden since he took office in January. The passage comes amid a spike in military activity by China, and follows Chinese assault drills last week, with warships and fighter jets exercising off Taiwan to the southwest and southeast. The USS Kidd, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, accompanied by the USCGC Munro, transited “through international waters in accordance with international law,” the US Navy said in a statement. “The ships’ lawful transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates
Approximately 167,000 people received a dose of the Medigen COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, the first day that the Taiwan-made vaccine was administered, the Central Epidemic Command Center said yesterday, as it reported one locally transmitted infection, five imported cases and one death. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that about 187,000 people booked an appointment to get vaccinated on Monday, with about 167,000 people receiving the Medigen vaccine. “The appointment attendance rate was about 90 percent, but some vaccination stations might not have uploaded their data to our system yet,” Chen said. “The attendance rate
‘WHITELIST’: The program aims to give a boost to small shops, but the National Development Council said that it would also announce a list of approved online retailers Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers are to be distributed at the beginning of October and would be valid through April next year, the Executive Yuan announced yesterday. Reservations for the vouchers could be made from the end of next month through the program’s official Web site, Chunghwa Post’s (中華郵政) Web site, convenience store kiosks and digital payment providers, the National Development Council (NDC) told a news conference at the Executive Yuan in Taipei, after presenting the plan at a Cabinet meeting earlier that morning. Recipients could choose to receive digital or paper vouchers, it said, adding that they would be distributed free of charge
STAY VIGILANT: Asked if restrictions would be eased, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said it would be important to watch the situation over the next two weeks The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections for the first time since before the nation’s biggest outbreak began in May. “The confirmed local cases today are zero,” said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. “It was not easy.” “I believe everyone is happy about this zero, but it doesn’t mean that COVID-19 is completely cleared in Taiwan,” Chen said. “There is still a long way to go, but this zero means that the local COVID-19 situation is relatively stable.” The last time that the center reported zero local cases was