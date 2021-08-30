Suicide bomb threats hung over the final phase of the US military’s airlift operation from Kabul yesterday, with US President Joe Biden saying that another attack was highly likely before the evacuations end.
More than 112,000 people have fled Afghanistan via the massive US-led evacuation since the Taliban swept back into power two weeks ago, and the operation is winding down, despite Western powers saying that thousands might be left behind.
What had been a chaotic and desperate evacuation on Thursday turned bloody when a suicide bomber from the local chapter of the Islamic State (IS) group targeted US troops who were stopping huge crowds of people from entering Hamid Karzai International Airport.
Photo: AFP
More than 100 people died in the attack, including 13 US service personnel, slowing down the airlift ahead of Biden’s deadline for evacuations to end by tomorrow.
The Pentagon on Saturday said that retaliation drone strikes had killed two “high level” IS extremists in eastern Afghanistan, but Biden warned of more attacks from the group.
“The situation on the ground continues to be extremely dangerous, and the threat of terrorist attacks on the airport remains high,” Biden said.
“Our commanders informed me that an attack is highly likely in the next 24 to 36 hours,” he added.
The IS attack has forced the US military and the Taliban into a form of cooperation to ensure security at the airport, which was unthinkable two weeks ago.
Taliban fighters on Saturday escorted a stream of Afghans from buses to the main passenger terminal, handing them over to US forces for evacuation.
The troops were seen throughout the civilian side of the airport grounds and annex buildings, while US Marines peered at them from the passenger terminal roof.
After a 20-year war, the foes were within open sight of each other, separated by just 30m.
Also in view of the US troops were the Taliban’s Badri special forces in US Humvees gifted to the now-vanquished Afghan army.
Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi wrote on Twitter that the group’s fighters had moved into parts of the military side of the airport.
The Taliban have taken over control of three gates at Kabul’s airport from US forces and are soon to be in charge of the rest, an official from the group said.
However, the Pentagon said that US forces retained control over the gates and the airlift.
US troops had started withdrawing, US Department of Defense spokesman John Kirby said, without saying how many were left.
Western allies that helped with the airlift have mostly ended their flights, with some voicing despair at not being able to fly out everyone at risk.
British Chief of the Defence Staff General Sir Nick Carter told the BBC it was “heartbreaking” that “we haven’t been able to bring everybody out.”
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
Approximately 167,000 people received a dose of the Medigen COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, the first day that the Taiwan-made vaccine was administered, the Central Epidemic Command Center said yesterday, as it reported one locally transmitted infection, five imported cases and one death. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that about 187,000 people booked an appointment to get vaccinated on Monday, with about 167,000 people receiving the Medigen vaccine. “The appointment attendance rate was about 90 percent, but some vaccination stations might not have uploaded their data to our system yet,” Chen said. “The attendance rate
‘WHITELIST’: The program aims to give a boost to small shops, but the National Development Council said that it would also announce a list of approved online retailers Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers are to be distributed at the beginning of October and would be valid through April next year, the Executive Yuan announced yesterday. Reservations for the vouchers could be made from the end of next month through the program’s official Web site, Chunghwa Post’s (中華郵政) Web site, convenience store kiosks and digital payment providers, the National Development Council (NDC) told a news conference at the Executive Yuan in Taipei, after presenting the plan at a Cabinet meeting earlier that morning. Recipients could choose to receive digital or paper vouchers, it said, adding that they would be distributed free of charge
STAY VIGILANT: Asked if restrictions would be eased, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said it would be important to watch the situation over the next two weeks The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections for the first time since before the nation’s biggest outbreak began in May. “The confirmed local cases today are zero,” said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. “It was not easy.” “I believe everyone is happy about this zero, but it doesn’t mean that COVID-19 is completely cleared in Taiwan,” Chen said. “There is still a long way to go, but this zero means that the local COVID-19 situation is relatively stable.” The last time that the center reported zero local cases was
DELTA RISK: The measures include rapid testing of high-risk workers at Taiwan’s international airports, expanded wastewater surveillance and tests on food packaging The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday introduced five enhanced COVID-19 monitoring measures to prevent the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 from entering local communities. It also reported four local and two imported COVID-19 cases, and no deaths. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the four cases — two men and two women — were reported in New Taipei City. Two tested positive during isolation, and the infection sources of the other two remain unclear and are being investigated, he said. The risk level for Taipei and New Taipei City has been lowered from “high-medium” risk to “medium”