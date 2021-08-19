COVID-19: CECC reports six local, five imported cases, no deaths

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported six locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, five imported cases and no new deaths, while it reiterated Ministry of Foreign Affairs information on COVID-19 vaccination requirements to enter other countries.

None of the six local infections tested positive during isolation, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, adding that four of them were reported in Taipei and two were reported in New Taipei City.

The infection sources of two cases have been identified and contact tracing is ongoing to clarify the remaining four cases, Chen said.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung speaks at the Central Epidemic Command Center’s daily news conference in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Central Epidemic Command Center

The five imported cases arrived in Taiwan from the US, Saudi Arabia, India and France, CECC data showed.

The center on Tuesday said that a pregnant woman in her 30s who works at a Taiwan Power Co (台電) office in Taipei had tested positive.

Chinese-language media reported she was a breakthrough case, but the CECC had not provided details to validate that, it said.

CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman, said the woman received a second dose of the Moderna vaccine on Friday last week and symptoms began on Saturday.

The case is not considered a breakthrough infection, as 14 days had not passed since she received the second dose, Chuang said.

Three confirmed cases have been reported linked to the floor she works on, indicating a cluster infection, Chen said.

The building has been disinfected and the company has implemented split operations, asking about half of its employees to work from home, including all of those who work on the same floor as the confirmed cases, Chen said, adding that arrangements have been made for all of the workers to be tested for COVID-19 at a nearby hospital starting yesterday.