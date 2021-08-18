COVID-19: Ministry proposes virus guidelines for school opening

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





School faculty and staff members would need to have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days before or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken up to three days prior to be allowed entry when classes resume next month, guidelines proposed by the Ministry of Education showed yesterday.

The proposed guidelines on the prevention of COVID-19 on school campuses drafted by the ministry would cover kindergartens to high schools.

They were announced ahead of Sept. 1 — when public and private high schools and under are to begin the 2021-2022 academic year.

Ministry of Education announced guidelines on the prevention of COVID-19 when schools re-open next month, including how to handle large gatherings, on-campus dining and other activities. Photo: Su Meng-chuan, Taipei Times

Besides providing initial proof of a negative result from a rapid antigen or polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test before they enter campus for the first time following the summer break, faculty and staff members who have not been vaccinated at least 14 days prior would also need to undergo a rapid antigen or PCR test once every seven days thereafter, the K-12 Education Administration said in a statement.

In general, parents and visitors would not be permitted to enter schools, it said, but exceptions could be made by school officials if there was a recognized need.

People with a fever or acute respiratory infection would be prohibited from campuses, it added.

Students and teachers should have their temperatures taken upon arrival at school, as well as before afternoon classes begin, the guidelines show.

Masks should be worn at all times, except when eating or drinking.

The ministry also included protocols on the disinfection of school premises, as well as guidelines on how schools should handle large gatherings, physical education classes, on-campus dining and other activities.

The draft guidelines have been submitted to the Central Epidemic Command Center for approval and would be reassessed once every two weeks after school starts, with possible revisions depending on the COVID-19 situation, the agency added.

To help schools make COVID-19-related preparations for the start of school, the ministry is to provide about NT$300 million (US$10.8 million) to subsidize the purchase of needed supplies, Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) told an online news conference.

That would include dividers for dining areas, rapid test kits and backup supplies of masks, he added.

Earlier yesterday, Taiwan People’s Party Legislator Ann Kao (高虹安) and Hou Chun-liang (侯俊良), president of the National Federation of Teachers’ Unions, told an online news conference that educators who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 through no choice of their own should not have to pay to receive mandatory rapid screening for the virus.

The cost of the testing should be paid by the government, they said.