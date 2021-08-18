School faculty and staff members would need to have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days before or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken up to three days prior to be allowed entry when classes resume next month, guidelines proposed by the Ministry of Education showed yesterday.
The proposed guidelines on the prevention of COVID-19 on school campuses drafted by the ministry would cover kindergartens to high schools.
They were announced ahead of Sept. 1 — when public and private high schools and under are to begin the 2021-2022 academic year.
Photo: Su Meng-chuan, Taipei Times
Besides providing initial proof of a negative result from a rapid antigen or polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test before they enter campus for the first time following the summer break, faculty and staff members who have not been vaccinated at least 14 days prior would also need to undergo a rapid antigen or PCR test once every seven days thereafter, the K-12 Education Administration said in a statement.
In general, parents and visitors would not be permitted to enter schools, it said, but exceptions could be made by school officials if there was a recognized need.
People with a fever or acute respiratory infection would be prohibited from campuses, it added.
Students and teachers should have their temperatures taken upon arrival at school, as well as before afternoon classes begin, the guidelines show.
Masks should be worn at all times, except when eating or drinking.
The ministry also included protocols on the disinfection of school premises, as well as guidelines on how schools should handle large gatherings, physical education classes, on-campus dining and other activities.
The draft guidelines have been submitted to the Central Epidemic Command Center for approval and would be reassessed once every two weeks after school starts, with possible revisions depending on the COVID-19 situation, the agency added.
To help schools make COVID-19-related preparations for the start of school, the ministry is to provide about NT$300 million (US$10.8 million) to subsidize the purchase of needed supplies, Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) told an online news conference.
That would include dividers for dining areas, rapid test kits and backup supplies of masks, he added.
Earlier yesterday, Taiwan People’s Party Legislator Ann Kao (高虹安) and Hou Chun-liang (侯俊良), president of the National Federation of Teachers’ Unions, told an online news conference that educators who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 through no choice of their own should not have to pay to receive mandatory rapid screening for the virus.
The cost of the testing should be paid by the government, they said.
NO COERCION: Every nation should be allowed to define its own ‘one China’ policy without any external pressure, US Department of State spokesman Ned Price said Washington supports its European partners and allies as they develop mutually beneficial relations with Taiwan, the US Department of State said on Tuesday, adding that each country should be able to interpret its own “one China” policy. US Department of State spokesman Ned Price made the remarks at a news conference when asked to comment on China demanding Lithuania to withdraw its ambassador from Beijing earlier that day. In Taipei, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on July 20 announced its plan to establish a representative office in Lithuania — the first office in Europe to have “Taiwanese” in its name. Lithuania plans to
‘NO THREE-PlUS-11 LOOPHOLE’: A three-month investigation found that infections among aircrew members did not spread to local communities, the health minister said A COVID-19 outbreak that started in May was unrelated to the relaxation of quarantine rules for aircrew members in April, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday. The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), which is headed by Chen, on April 15 allowed crew members on long-haul flights to isolate for just three days after their return. After testing negative for COVID-19, they were required to monitor their health for 11 days. The relaxed rules, dubbed “three-plus-11,” have been criticized as many believe they led to the COVID-19 outbreak, prompting the CECC to imposed a nationwide level 3 pandemic alert
FIFTH SHIPMENT: The nation on Wednesday administered 163,459 vaccine doses, bringing the total to 9,433,236 doses: 8,867,289 first doses and 565,947 second doses Another 524,800 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Taiwan yesterday, as the nation’s vaccination rate for those having received their first dose reached 37.78 percent. The batch was transported on a China Airlines Ltd (中華航空) flight from Bangkok that landed at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at about 3:25pm. The delivery was the fifth batch of doses that the nation received as part of a contract for 10 million doses signed with AstraZeneca PLC on Oct. 30 last year, the Central Epidemic Command Center said. The first batch of 117,000 doses was delivered on March 3, followed by 626,000 doses on July
GOVERNMENT-PURCHASED: It would take about 10 days for lot release testing and for the doses to thaw before they can be used, the minister of health said A batch of 249,600 doses of Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Taiwan, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported two locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and seven imported cases, but no deaths. The sixth shipment of Moderna vaccines procured by the government arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at about 4pm, bringing the total number of Moderna doses delivered since May 28 to 1.5 million, CECC data showed. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said some of the doses would be offered to healthcare providers in the first priority group as