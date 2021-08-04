CECC issues 525,700 AstraZeneca doses

SECOND JAB: Local governments have been asked to offer any remaining doses to teachers who received their first vaccination more than 10 weeks ago

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that 525,700 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are to be delivered to local governments today, and about 519,000 people eligible to receive the Moderna vaccine next week can start booking their appointment from 10am tomorrow.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said fewer doses of COVID-19 vaccines than usual — 100,599 — were administered on Monday and that the nation’s vaccination coverage — people who have received at least one dose of vaccine — has reached 34.07 percent; or 35.79 doses administered per 100 people.

While a few cities and counties temporarily suspended vaccination due to a shortage of vaccines, Chen said for the current round of vaccinations between July 30 and Aug. 6, booked through the national online booking system, the center delivered 243,100 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Wednesday last week.

A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine shot in New Taipei City in an undated photograph. Photo: Lin Hsin-han, Taipei Times

Another 525,700 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine are to be delivered to local governments today, he said.

Local governments have been asked to reserve doses for people who have booked appointments in the current round of vaccinations and to offer the remaining doses to teachers who received their first dose more than 10 weeks ago.

After the registration deadline for the next round of vaccinations ended at midday yesterday, Chen said eligible recipients would receive a text message and can start booking an appointment from 10am tomorrow, with the deadline at midday on Saturday.

The vaccinations are to be performed between Wednesday next week and Aug. 17.

About 519,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been released for the next round of vaccinations, including about 680,000 doses for people in the top three priority groups and pregnant women who received a first dose of the vaccine more than 28 days ago, he said.

They also include about 451,000 doses for people aged 65 or over, and people aged 55 to 64 in the ninth priority group, he said, adding that they had registered to receive the Moderna vaccine before midday on July 19.

Separately, Chen said he planned yesterday afternoon to sign an approval for the Food and Drug Administration to issue an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, so that the distibutor could begin production scheduling.

Asked if the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine would be offered to those aged 12 to 18 in Taiwan, Chen said the EUA would allow the vaccine to be imported, but how it should be administered would be discussed by specialists, based on scientific evidence and the vaccination schedule.

After Chen on Monday said that a second dose of the Moderna vaccine would be offered to those who received the first dose 10 to 12 weeks ago, he was asked whether the extended period before getting the second dose would affect the efficacy of the vaccine.

Other nations have adopted different periods between doses, ranging from four to 16 weeks, Chen said, adding that the WHO has suggested that each nation adjust the period according to vaccine supply.